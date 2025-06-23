New York Jets Co-Owner Agrees to Buy £190 Million Stake in Premier League Club
Crystal Palace have confirmed that New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood Johnson has agreed to become the club’s largest shareholder, purchasing the 43% stake which belongs to Eagle Football Holdings, the company run by American investor John Textor.
Textor also has a controlling interest in French outfit Olympique Lyonnais, who—like FA Cup winners Palace—had qualified for the 2025–26 Europa League season. With both teams under the same multi-club umbrella and involved in the same UEFA competition, there was the very real risk that one of the sides would be demoted into the Conference League to avoid a conflict of interests.
Johnson’s willingness to quickly transfer the funds behind a deal thought to be worth £190 million ($254.4 million) was a “crucial factor” in the success of this speedy deal, BBC Sport reports. It remains to be seen whether Palace and Lyon will both be admitted to the Europa League.
An official statement from the club, released on Monday afternoon, read: “Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Robert Wood Johnson, “Woody”, an American businessman and co-owner of the New York Jets, has signed a legally binding contract to purchase Eagle Football’s holding in the Club.
“Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club.
“We would like to go on record to thank John Textor for his contribution over the past four years and wish him every success for the future.”
Johnson, 78, has owned the Jets since 2000 and previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. The heir of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company is thought to be worth roughly £6.8 billion ($9.18 billion).
There had been speculation that a consortium featuring NBA star Jimmy Butler would take over Textor’s leading shares, although they were thought to be offering around $200 million (£147.2 million).