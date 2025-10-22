Former Champions League Winner Seriously Doubts Barcelona Credentials
Liverpool legend and former Champions League winner Jamie Carragher says Barcelona do not boast the defense needed to win the competition.
The La Liga giants were in a celebratory mood after thumping Olympiacos 6–1 on Tuesday. It was their ninth win in all competitions this season but extended a run of games without a clean sheet to six games.
A perceived defensive fragility is, according to Carragher, likely to be Barcelona’s downfall later in the competition when they come up against teams with genuine ambitions of winning Europe’s biggest prize.
“They lost [last season’s Champions League semifinals] through naivety, really, maybe having a lot of young players,” Carragher said on CBS Sports. “When you look at the back four who played tonight, I’m not sure this back four can win the Champions League.
“It’s not just about playing with a high line, which gives them problems as well. Whenever you watch them, you always feel the opposition has a chance. It’s not just how they set up tactically.
“I’m not quite sure the defenders are good enough when they come up against a real elite team like Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich.”
Evidence Behind Carragher’s Claims
The four starting defenders in the firing line were Jules Koundé, Pau Cubarsí, Eric García and Alejandro Balde, which appears to be the preferred quartet of manager Hansi Flick this season following the surprise, and sudden, summer departure of Iñigo Martínez.
Three of that group started the 2–1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month—Balde only missing out through injury. While a one-goal loss to the reigning European champions may not sound bad on paper, the alarming nature of Barcelona’s performance lends itself to Carragher’s argument.
All eyes will be on this Sunday’s Clásico as Barcelona travel to face Real Madrid, while Flick’s side also have a tough trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea booked in for late November.
If Flick does opt to change his back line, among those battling for a greater role is Uruguay international Ronald Araujo, who is reported to be “angry” with his current situation after failing to permanently claim a starting spot this season.