Barcelona Star Left ‘Angry’ by Hansi Flick Treatment
Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo’s passionate celebrations of his late winner against Girona on Saturday were reportedly a result of behind-the-scenes frustrations over his recent role.
Araujo came off the bench for the final eight minutes of Saturday’s meeting with Girona, being deployed as an auxiliary striker in the hunt for a late winner which he ultimately provided deep into stoppage time.
The Uruguay defender whipped off his shirt in celebration, gleefully accepting the inevitable booking that followed, with The Athletic claiming emotions took over Araujo after what had been an infuriating week.
Araujo was said to be “angry” at Hansi Flick’s decision to withdraw him midway through the shock 4–1 defeat to Sevilla. He was removed with the score at 4–1 but was replaced by another defender, rather than being sacrificed in a drastic change of formation.
The 26-year-old then expected to start against Girona but was once again disappointed to be left on the bench, ultimately being forced to make his mark with his late winner.
Araujo Unimpressed With Reduced Role Under Flick
It was the latest incident in what has been a challenging year for Araujo who, despite being one of Barcelona’s captains, has not been a regular starter under Hansi Flick. Last season, it was Iñigo Martínez who was the preferred partner for Pau Cubarsí, while Eric García has jumped above him in the pecking order this season.
A particularly disappointing performance in last season’s Champions League semifinals is understood to have taken a real toll on Araujo, whose attempts to put that behind him have been complicated by a limited role this year.
There are no suggestions that Araujo is threatening to cause any problems for Flick, but his future at the club will once again come into the spotlight when the January transfer window opens.
A new contract in January 2025 is understood to have been signed with a view to keeping options open for both Araujo and Barcelona. While keen to keep working together, a lack of minutes could force Araujo to search for an exit which would generate significant funds for a cash-strapped Barça outfit.
Clubs in the Premier League have regularly been linked with Araujo, who was recently on the radar of Bayern Munich as well.