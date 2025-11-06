Former Inter Miami Boss ‘Tata’ Martino Set to Take Over MLS Rival—Report
Former Inter Miami manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino is reportedly finalizing a deal to take over Atlanta United.
The Five Stripes have been in the market for a new manager in the weeks following Ronny Deila’s departure. Atlanta fired the 50-year-old on Oct. 19 after he led the club to a 14th-place Eastern Conference finish in his first season in charge.
Several names have been linked with the vacant position, including Portland Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese, but the job is reportedly going to a familiar face. According to ESPN, Atlanta are nearing a reunion with Martino, who led the club to an MLS Cup in 2018.
The news was first reported by Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist Doug Roberson.
Martino has been out of a job since he left Inter Miami at the end of last season. The Argentine cited “personal reasons” as the determining factor behind his sudden departure after the Herons suffered a shock Round One exit to Atlanta in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Prior to the postseason disappointment, Martino led Inter Miami to a record-breaking regular season that ended with Lionel Messi lifting the Supporters’ Shield.
Beyond his success in MLS, Martino has enjoyed stints in charge of the Mexico national team, the Argentina national team, Barcelona and the Paraguay national team.
Atlanta in Desperate Need of a Bounce Back Season
Just one year after eliminating arguably the best regular-season team in MLS history in the MLS Cup playoffs, the Five Stripes finished 29th among 30 clubs in Major League Soccer.
Under Deila, Atlanta went 6-18-13 across all competitions. When the final whistle sounded on Decision Day, the Eastern Conference side had just 28 points to its name.
In fact, the Five Stripes failed to snag a victory in a single match throughout September and October, ending their 2025 season on a six-game winless streak.
“Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible,” Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said following the poor season.
The reported return of a manager with the experience of Martino could be exactly what Atlanta need. After all, he already proved he can lead the Five Stripes to MLS glory.