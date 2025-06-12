Former Man Utd Midfielder Opens Door to Tottenham Move Under Thomas Frank
Christian Eriksen believes Thomas Frank is the right man for the Tottenham Hotspur job, and didn’t rule out a potential return to north London under the Danish coach.
Spurs made the bold call of sacking Ange Postecoglou less than three weeks removed from their Europa League final success over Manchester United. They then moved swiftly for Brentford manager Frank, who will be imminently confirmed as Postecoglou’s successor.
Frank will work closely with an old friend in Johan Lange, Spurs’ technical director, in a bid to set himself up for success during his first season at the helm, in which he’ll enjoy his first taste of Champions League football.
While many were dismissive of Spurs’ decision to part ways with the manager who guided them to their first piece of major silverware in 17 years, plenty of supporters are excited with the impending arrival of Frank, who’s worked wonders at Brentford.
Among Frank’s admirers is a modern-day Tottenham legend, Eriksen, who played a pivotal role in the club’s rise under Mauricio Pochettino before spending six months with the Bees under Frank after recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020.
“I think he is the right coach for Tottenham,” Eriksen said of Frank (via Ekstra Bladet). The midfielder described the pair as the "perfect match" before adding: “His personality, his way of playing and his way of being. And the club considering where they were last season—they won a trophy of course—but they are in the process of building something up, and I am sure that Thomas is a good man to bring in.”
The 33-year-old is in search of a new club after his release from Manchester United was confirmed, and Eriksen was asked about a potential reunion with Frank at one of his previous homes. However, he insisted that the new Spurs boss had not yet been in contact.
“No, not where we are now, so Thomas should call if something happens,” Eriksen noted.