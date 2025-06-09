Report: Tottenham Close in on Ange Postecoglou Successor
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly nearing a deal to hire Thomas Frank as their next manager.
Spurs parted ways with Ange Postecoglou late last week, ultimately deciding that his Europa League triumph was not enough to compensate for the team’s 17th-placed Premier League finish. News of the Australian’s departure has been met with a mixed reception among fans but there have been claims that a number of senior players are furious to see Postecoglou dismissed.
Regardless of the reception, Spurs must now find a replacement for Postecoglou and have quickly set their sights on Brentford boss Frank, who is believed to have informed his current employers of his desire to make the move.
While an agreement has not yet been reached, The Telegraph report on significant progress in negotiations, with Spurs now optimistic that a deal to hire Frank will be struck soon.
Brentford are prepared to demand a significant compensation fee for Frank, believed to be as much as £10 million ($13.5 million).
Spurs are looking to negotiate that price as part of a wider deal which would also include compensation for a number of Frank’s backroom staff, who are expected to follow him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Central to the negotiations is Spurs technical director Johan Lange, who worked alongside Frank at Danish club Lyngby. He could soon be joined by Fabio Paratici, who is expected to resume his role as sporting director once his global ban expires this summer.
Spurs want a new manager in place as soon as possible as they seek to prepare their squad for the rigours of Champions League football—earned by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.