Former Man Utd Star and World Cup Winner Buys Stake in San Diego FC
MLS expansion side San Diego FC added a new member to its ownership group: former Manchester United player and Spain international, Juan Mata.
Although Mata has yet to hang up his boots, the 36-year-old purchased a stake in San Diego FC, becoming the first active international soccer player to own a stake in a Major League Soccer team. He and Inter Miami's David Beckham are also the only two international players to join MLS ownership groups.
“We are absolutely delighted that Juan Mata has joined the club as a partner,” said San Diego FC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour. “Juan has been an active and long-term supporter of Right to Dream, and he shares our values of wanting to use football to deliver long-term social impact and change. As one of the most successful footballers of his generation, winning the World Cup, European Championship and UEFA Champions League, among many other titles, he is a serial winner, and in San Diego, we are committed to building a winning team for the long term.”
Mata is no stranger to Mansour's Right to Dream Academy. The former United player had previously visited the academy in Egypt and Denmark in collaboration with his own Common Goal initiative to bring about change both on and off the pitch.
“Juan’s addition to SDFC’s ownership group brings a global perspective and a commitment to positive social impact that perfectly aligns with our Club’s mission,” said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn. “As a World Cup champion, Champions League winner, and a leader both on and off the field, Juan embodies excellence and purpose in everything he does. His passion for using football as a force for good resonates deeply with our vision for our SDFC and our community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to our Club.”
Despite still playing for the Western Sydney Wanderers, Mata is excited to get involved with the business side of the sport.
“Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth,” said Mata. “The commitment of both this Club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a Club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”
Mata's resume speaks for itself. The former Spain international won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with La Roja, as well as Euro 2012. He also won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea before transferring to United, where he added an FA Cup, Europa League and EFL Cup to his trophy cabinet. Now, he has the chance to bring some MLS silverware home.
San Diego FC joins MLS in 2025 as the 30th team in the league. The club joins LA Galaxy, Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes as the four MLS teams based in California.