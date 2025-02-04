Former USWNT Goalkeeper Hope Solo Set for Return to Soccer Pitch

BREAKING NEWS: Hope Solo, the greatest goalie in U.S. Women's Soccer History, is putting a team in TST and WILL PLAY this June in Cary, NC!



Introducing: Solo FC🧤⚽️

Stay tuned for @HopeSolo’s LOADED ROSTER…



🎟️: https://t.co/vPmVJCcriz



- Presented by @RBCwealth Management pic.twitter.com/kCsos88FG3