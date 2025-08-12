Four Free Transfers Real Madrid Should Pursue for 2026
There have been no greater exponents of the free agent market in contemporary times than Real Madrid.
Inter’s Beppe Marotta also has a penchant for a Bosman or three every window, but Madrid’s allure means they aren’t in the world of rescue projects. They’re able to acquire the very best without paying a fee. Instead, millions upon millions are thrown about in signing-on bonuses, inflated salaries, agent fees, etc, etc.
Madrid, of course, are often required to pay a premium for supreme talent, but they won’t stop in their quest to snatch the next bargain. Trent Alexander-Arnold was their Bosman of choice in 2025, and the club are doubtless already preparing for 2026. The flirting is surely underway, and the sweet-talking will continue up until the desired player caves.
There’s an impressive list of players set to enter the final years of their respective contracts, and here are four players Real Madrid could aim to sign on a free transfer next summer.
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool will desperately want to avoid another Alexander-Arnold-like situation with Konaté, who’s entering the final year of his contract at Anfield. Madrid has already been mentioned as a possibility.
Los Blancos require rejuvenation at the heart of their defense, and the signing of Spain international Dean Huijsen is an excellent start.
However, there’s still much to be done, with David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger potentially departing the club as free agents themselves next summer. Madrid integrated academy graduate Raúl Asencio into the first team last season, but whether he’s a viable long-term option remains up for debate. He was woeful at the Club World Cup.
Éder Militão is entering his prime but enters 2025–26 off the back of two devastating knee injuries.
Center back looks set to be a priority position of need this time next year, and Konaté would be quite the coup if he fails to strike an agreement with the scarred Reds.
Aymeric Laporte
Laporte has been linked with a return to Europe ever since he ventured out to Saudi Arabia in 2023.
The 31-year-old has remained a Spanish international despite exiting mainstream consciousness, which is a testament to his talent. Laporte was once one of the continent’s premier defenders, and a star of title-winning Manchester City teams. His passing ability remains in the upper echelon of all central defenders, and Europe’s best will doubtless believe Laporte can still contribute at the highest level.
Madrid aren’t afraid to sign an ageing star on a free, as they did with both Alaba and Rüdiger, and they’ll be hoping Al Nassr continue to resist Athletic Club’s attempted reunion with Laporte this summer. The Spaniard wants to return to the Basque Country, but his mammoth salary is proving to be a sticking point.
The Saudi club do not want to terminate his contract and let Laporte leave on a free, but their current resistance is only delaying the inevitable. Madrid could pounce next summer.
Bernardo Silva
Barcelona have tried for years to bring Bernardo Silva to Catalonia, and the Portuguese international flirted heavily with the current La Liga champions in 2024.
The financially hamstrung Barça were unable to strike a deal, though, and while so many of Pep Guardiola’s old guard have moved on to pastures new, Bernardo remains a constant at the Etihad. Surely, though, this is his last dance in Manchester.
The hugely experienced Portuguese star has the potential to evolve into a midfield controller during the latter stages of his career, with his days as a spritely winger likely beyond him by the time he leaves the Cityzens. Madrid, who struggled to assert control with the ball during Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge, could benefit from Bernardo’s supreme technical quality in central areas.
Plus, it would be quite funny to see him land in the Spanish capital, given Barcelona’s long-standing interest.
Rúben Neves
A move for Bernardo Silva does seem unlikely, but it makes plenty of sense for Real Madrid to target another Saudi Pro League star in Rúben Neves.
The Portuguese midfielder signed a three-year deal with Al Hilal in 2023, and reminded us all of his quality at the Club World Cup. Neves scored from the spot in a 1–1 draw with Madrid, and was superb at the base of Simone Inzaghi’s midfield in their stunning 4–3 victory over Manchester City in the round of 16.
With Toni Kroos retiring in 2024 and Luka Modrić now plying his trade in Milan, Madrid desperately need a midfield controller. Alonso will hope he can maximize the gifts of Aurélien Tchouamení and Arda Güler during his debut season in charge, but Neves must be considered next year if it becomes clear that he won’t be extending his stay in the Middle East.
The 28-year-old remains one of the best passers around.