Four Key Battles That Could Decide Mouthwatering Man City vs. Man Utd Clash
Anticipation is rife for the first instalment of the Manchester derby this season with Manchester City hosting their fierce adversaries Manchester United this Sunday.
This historic fixture seldom disappoints and the 197th derby will etch another chapter in the history books. No matter the circumstances, City vs. United is always ferociously competitive, with the tide capable of swinging in either direction.
Sunday’s clash is likely to be one of fine margins and there are individual battles across the pitch that could decide where the bragging rights end up.
Here are four key duels on derby day.
Erling Haaland vs. Matthijs de Ligt
Thwarting Erling Haaland is the first thought of every manager heading to the Etihad and Ruben Amorim has had a fortnight to devise a special plan to stop City’s Norwegian colossus. However, the Portuguese head coach might simply have to hope and pray that Matthijs de Ligt plays the perfect game.
De Ligt looks more secure in the middle of United’s three centre backs than he has in a wider position, with Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw offering him much-needed protection against the might of Haaland this weekend. The Dutchman has the physicality and speed to combat City’s No.9, but denying him requires complete concentration from first kick to last.
Haaland has an impressive record against United with six goals and three assists in eight appearances, and heads into Sunday’s match in devastating form. He scored six goals over the international break and has three in the league already, with few envying De Ligt’s assignment at the Etihad.
Jérémy Doku vs. Noussair Mazraoui
The injury Omar Marmoush suffered on international duty has opened the door for Jérémy Doku to make his second Premier League start of the season, and the nimble Belgian will be excited by the prospect of facing a United defence without a single clean sheet this term.
The speedy winger could find plenty of space down City’s left-hand side up against United’s 3-4-2-1 formation, taking advantage of Noussair Mazraoui’s advanced positioning. The Moroccan appears most likely to line up at right wing back given Diogo Dalot’s injury and Amad Diallo’s attacking mindset.
Doku has the pace and agility to cause United significant issues and his direct approach will test Mazraoui’s one-v-one credentials. The defender cannot afford to maraud at the Etihad and must be relentless in the pressure he exerts on Doku.
Rodri vs. Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes appears likely to adopt a more advanced role against City given Matheus Cunha is absent through injury, allowing the Portugal international to have a greater influence on proceedings in the areas that count. United’s attacking play will undoubtedly go through their skipper, who has already managed to create 12 chances in three Premier League games.
Rodri made his first league start in almost a year against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break and will once again be patrolling City’s midfield on Sunday. The Ballon d’Or winner will be responsible for stifling both Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo when they drop in between the lines, ensuring they are smothered when possession turns over.
The winner of the battle between Fernandes and Rodri could decide the outcome of Sunday’s encounter. Should United’s talisman find joy and space in the final third, then the Red Devils can pull off an upset. If Rodri keeps the 31-year-old under wraps, he will eliminate United’s leading attacking threat.
Benjamin Šeško vs. Rúben Dias
Benjamin Šeško has made a tame beginning to life at Old Trafford and still awaits his first Premier League start. That milestone should arrive on Sunday following injuries to Cunha and Mason Mount, with Amorim forced to reshuffle his forward line.
Šeško would quickly endear himself to the United faithful with a positive performance at the Etihad but he will have to overcome one of the world’s best central defenders to make an impression. Rúben Dias will likely partner Nathan Aké in the backline and the Portugal international will be keen to ensure his Slovenian adversary doesn’t steal the headlines.
Dias seldom puts a foot wrong in a City shirt but their defence has looked alarmingly disorganised at the beginning of the season, with frailties exposed by Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton. Even with the centre back’s composure and leadership, Guardiola’s side have been remarkably open.
Šeško won’t want to engage in a physical battle with Dias but will be eager to prey on any uncertainty in the City backline. A goal or assist would do wonders for his confidence early in his United career.