Four Liverpool Transfers Waiting to Be Completed on Deadline Day
It has all the makings of a definitive 24 hours in Liverpool’s 2025–26 season, with Deadline Day arriving in the aftermath of their 1–0 success over title rivals Arsenal.
Sunday’s triumph has handed the champions a very early edge over the Premier League’s perpetual bridesmaids, but the Reds’ start to the campaign has outlined the need for more, despite a record-breaking splurge already.
Sagas are reaching long-awaited conclusions on the final day of the summer window, with Liverpool likely overseeing two arrivals and potentially two departures late on.
Here are the Deadline Day transfers the champions are poised to complete.
Alexander Isak
Isak has long made it clear that he has no intention of ever playing for Newcastle United again, and Liverpool’s pursuit of the Swede made for a more than tasty affair when the two sides met under the lights on the second gameweek of the new season.
The Reds prevailed at the last at St James’ Park that night, and are poised to earn another score over the Magpies on Deadline Day.
Liverpool have been successful with their second proposal, reportedly worth as much as £130 million ($176 million), which would make Isak the third most expensive footballer ever. The Swede is undergoing a medical on Merseyside ahead of signing a six-year deal.
A divine partnership with Hugo Ekitiké beckons at Anfield.
Marc Guéhi
Liverpool’s defensive frailties were a major concern in preseason, and they’ve permeated into the fresh Premier League campaign.
The Reds conceded four in their opening two games, but shut out a depleted and cautious Arsenal in their most recent showdown. The out-of-sorts Ibrahima Konaté was back to his best, relishing the physical duel with Viktor Gyökeres, while Virgil van Dijk was imperious as ever.
Liverpool don’t need somebody to displace one of their starters, even if Konaté has entered the final year of his contract. However, the Reds have lost Jarell Quansah this summer and are currently reliant on the injury-prone Joe Gomez as their third centre-back, with Giovanni Leoni likely to earn minutes in the domestic cups to begin. Slot was forced to utilise Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endō in defence throughout the summer, too.
They desperately require a reliable, high-quality alternative, and Crystal Palace captain Guéhi is the ideal man. The Reds are working hard to strike an agreement with the Eagles, and it looks like this one will get done before the deadline.
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool have sold brilliantly this summer, with their ability to garner inflated fees for those on the periphery key to their splurge.
Elliott has almost always been on the outside looking in, but that’s not to say he hasn’t been an incredibly useful member of successful Reds squads since joining the club as a 16-year-old in 2019.
With Florian Wirtz further clogging up the depth chart at the No. 10 position, it feels like the right time for Elliott to move on. There’s been interest from Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig this summer, but Aston Villa have made their move on the final day of the window.
Reports suggest it will be an initial loan with an obligation to buy in 2026.
Joe Gomez
Gomez impressed off the bench against the Gunners, and would be a handy option for Slot if he can stay fit.
However, the versatile defender has also been linked with a move away, and there was talk of Gomez being included in the Guéhi deal. That doesn’t look to be the case now.
There’s also been interest from Italy, with AC Milan among the clubs looking to prise the Englishman away on Deadline Day. However, it’s starting to look like Liverpool will retain the former Charlton defender for 2025–26.
Never say never, though.