Three Takeaways From Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal as Reds Strike First and Early in Title Race
It’s hard to judge the impact given it’s only Aug. 31 after all, but Liverpool have struck first in the Premier League title race defeating Arsenal 1–0 at Anfield.
A showdown fans of both sides, and neutrals alike, had circled on their calendars failed to deliver fireworks outside of a dazzling free kick late in the second half. Both teams were risk adverse for most of the game and it was only going to come down to a simple moment of brilliance to decide the game.
The champions were the ones to capitalise as Dominik Szoboszlai stepped up and fired home a Steven Gerrard–esque free-kick to win it. The injuries are piling up on both sides as well given some concerning signs from the game, though three points will do well to lift the modd for the Reds. On the other side, Arsenal likely are demoralised by the result after blasting five past Leeds United and escaping a tricky trip to Old Trafford to start the season.
Takeaways from the game below.
Arsenal’s Growing Injury Concerns
The Gunners are well-equipped this season to manage injuries given the signings they’ve made, and you certainly make those signings in the instance your starters get hurt, but you don’t expect to lose both Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in the first three games of the season. Not to mention Kai Havertz who underwent surgery to fix a knee injury.
Saka isn’t expected to be sidelined with a hamstring injury for as considerable of a period compared to last season, and fans eagerly await an update on Saliba, but history shows how impactful losing both players can be for Mikel Arteta’s team.
The first title charge was derailed by a Saliba injury. The second and third Arsenal had to navigate without Gabriel Magalhães for a notable period plus Saka last year. Cristhian Mosquera was solid filling in for the French defender which is a plus, but the impending signing of Piero Hincapié on loan seems to be even more important now.
Martin Ødegaard returned as well which is a positive, but Arsenal already have their hands full.
The League Probably Wasn’t Won Here, but It’s a Big Shot Across the Bow
Three games in and Liverpool sit atop the table. Nine points from three games and the Reds have looked far from settled with their new signings. Coughing up two-goal leads in back-to-back weeks despite victories had some favouring Arsenal on the road today, but Liverpool still have the look of champions.
All three victories in one light can be looked at as getting by teams by the skin of their teeth. In another, Liverpool are still the mentality monsters formed under Jürgen Klopp.
Szoboszlai, asked to fill in for the injured Jeremie Frimpong in defence, delivered a peach of a free kick to decide the match in a way that Trent Alexander-Arnold long did during his time at the club. With him gone, the Hungarian replicated the magic.
That’s not to say Liverpool dominated the game either, Arsenal didn’t as well. There wasn’t much in a game billed as a heavyweight showdown. Still, the three points count all the same in the end for the Reds. There are some injury concerns on Merseyside with Ibrahima Konaté and Florian Wirtz coming off, but for now Liverpool are the favourites after an early exchange.
How things stand in five, ten or 15 weeks remains to be seen, but the gauntlet has been laid down.
Mikel Arteta’s Puzzling Selection of Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli was poor in the first half against makeshift defender Szoboszlai. Arsenal tried numerous times on both sides of the pitch to get Martinelli and Noni Madueke involved over the top in 1-v-1 situations. Madueke, while not finding much joy against Milos Kerkez in a physical battle, seemed much more comfortable on the ball sizing up his man. Martinelli on the other hand struggled mightily.
Immediately as Eberechi Eze came on, the left side seemed more lively. Perhaps Arteta did not want to throw his latest signing into the deep end early, but Martinelli was ineffective at best when Arsenal’s left-sided concerns are well known. Eze was only announced a week ago, but fans will question Arteta’s apprehensiveness in such a pivotal season. Not to mention, starting Mikel Merino instead of Ethan Nwaneri even after the youngster was the first name to fill in for Ødegaard against Leeds. Different opposition, yes, but Arsenal lacked creativity for a third consecutive week.
Perhaps the lineup looks much different come Sept. 13 against Nottingham Forest after the international break, but it’s a long two weeks to digest their first loss of the season.