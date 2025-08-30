Four Takeaways As Man Utd Leave it Late to Beat Burnley
Manchester United had to wait until the 97th minute against Burnley for a first Premier League win of the season, with Bruno Fernandes converting a stoppage time penalty awarded after a VAR review.
It was another funny game from United, who played really quite well for large chunks of it, but were staring down the barrel of another win-less experience until Amad Diallo had his shirt pulled as he travelled into the box with just seconds remaining.
Ruben Amorim, who has faced scrutiny for his choice of words since being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town in midweek, expressed mixed feelings after the full-time whistle at Old Trafford following this one. The Portuguese knows that, despite a positive result before signing off for the September international break, plenty of work and improvement still needs to happen.
‘We Overcomplicate’
Amorim offered an honest opinion that United should have had the result wrapped up in the first half, given their level of dominance. It was 15 shots to Burnley’s two through the opening 45 minutes, and xG of 1.57, but with only a 1–0 lead to show for that level of dominance.
In addition to the own goal from Burnley skipper Josh Cullen making the difference, Bryan Mbeumo had forced a top save out of goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, while Mason Mount hit the bar. But too many of the efforts went off-target and didn’t particularly threaten. It was similar against Arsenal.
“It is three points, if you look at the game we should solve it in the first half and control the game—but we are fighting to the last minute because of things we overcomplicate,” Amorim told Premier League Productions.
“Look at the first half, we have so many chances to score. You feel you can control the game. But one throw in, one set-piece. I shook my head, because sometimes football is like this. We now have two weeks with a lot of opportunities. This was a game we had to win, but we have a lot to do.”
Worrying Matheus Cunha Injury
With United showing signs of more vital attacking fluidity in the opening half hour of the game, it’s certainly concerning that Matheus Cunha was forced off injured.
The Brazilian headed straight down to the tunnel and it appeared to be very sudden, rather than an earlier problem that he had tried to play through, because there was no ready replacement.
As a versatile forward capable of playing either in the No. 10 or No. 9 roles, Cunha has been United’s great hope for increased creativity after too few goals was the main problem last season.
He was due to jet off to South America after this game for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. That involvement is now in doubt, while United fans will be praying it’s nothing serious.
Cunha suffered a hamstring problem that Amorim theorised afterwards was the result of playing the full Carabao Cup tie. Mason Mount also didn’t return for the second half, with the United boss confirming that, having already lost Cunha, he wasn’t prepared to risk another injury.
“I don’t know. We will check them,” he told reporters post-match when asked about the problems.
Benjamin Šeško Could Be a Slow Burner
Curiously when Cunha was withdrawn, Benjamin Šeško didn’t come on to replace him. Instead, Amorim turned to Joshua Zirkzee, who missed pre-season because of injury and was only a very late substitute against Grimsby in midweek.
It feels as though United are being cautious with Šeško, stopping short of putting the kind of pressure on the Slovenian that Rasmus Højlund was often subjected to because of a lack of options.
Šeško started against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup and was then back on the bench in the Premier League. When he appeared, the big money signed had a pair of chances that could have won the game sooner than it eventually was, showcasing excellent movement and intelligence in the penalty area, but twice getting the attempt wrong and missing the target.
Those two headers accounted for a quarter of all his touches (8) of the ball, during 18 minutes plus stoppage time. What’s clear is that he’s a penalty box striker who won’t typically be involved in general play. He will therefore always rely on service, but his finishing needs to sharpen up too.
Still No André Onana
Also back on the bench after starting in midweek was André Onana, which suggests the Cameroon international has a lot more to prove before he wins his regular place back—if he ever does.
Onana didn’t have the best night against Grimsby, as United fell 2–0 behind during normal time, and was then beaten 12 times in the penalty shootout.
Altay Bayındır has been the Premier League goalkeeper in the early weeks of this season, starting all three games so far. But he isn’t playing out of his skin, coming under scrutiny for an error against Arsenal that led to the only goal of that game, and continuing to look nervous aerially since.
United have been tipped to sign Senne Lammens from Antwerp before Monday’s transfer deadline, which will throw a further spanner in the works if that deals goes through.