Ruben Amorim Makes Fresh ‘Quit’ Admission Amid Ongoing Man Utd Woes
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that the rollercoaster nature of the job “sometimes” makes him want to quit, alternated with a desire to stay for “20 years”.
There was quiet optimism surrounding United during the summer, with Amorim finally getting the time he didn’t have last season to implement his specific tactical system, as well as handed a completely new front three in the hunt for goals: Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško.
But the season has been a slow burner so far, with the Red Devils unable to translate dominance into points in an opening defeat against Arsenal, and playing out a 1–1 draw with Fulham. On Wednesday night, United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, three leagues below.
Amorim made damning comments in the wake of the cup tie, stating that “something has to change”. But, speaking on Friday before the weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, he suggested it was a raw response to losing.
Ruben Amorim Admits ‘Sometimes I Want to Quit’
“To be really honest with you guys every time we had, or have in the future, one defeat like [Grimsby], I’m going to be like that,” the Portuguese coach explained. “I’m going to say sometimes I hate, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players. This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.
“I felt in that moment, I was so frustrated and annoyed. I know you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media—to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that. I am trying to accept that, I’m going to be who I am. That’s why I have the passion that I have. In that moment, I was really upset and really disappointed, because I felt like we had a good pre-season, we were playing better, we were being consistent in the way we played.
“We played badly [for] 30 minutes against Fulham, and then that kind of performance [at Grimsby], I was really disappointed with everything. But now, it’s a new game and I’m focused on that.”
Having beaten Aston Villa at Old Trafford on the final day of last season, United are searching for only a second home league win since February 26, when Ipswich Town were the visitors.
Amorim has selection decisions to make ahead of the Burnley clash, with Šeško still awaiting his full Premier League debut—the Slovenian started against Grimsby in midweek. André Onana also returned in the cup but it remains to be seen if he will continue to play second fiddle to Altay Bayındır in the league.