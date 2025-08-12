Four Ways Barcelona Can Replace Inigo Martinez
If Barcelona were to sell a center back this summer, very few would’ve projected Iñigo Martínez to be the man to go, and, unsurprisingly, consternation and concern are the prevailing moods among supporters after news of the 34-year-old’s Saudi venture broke
The veteran defender played a pivotal role for Hansi Flick’s dominant outfit last season, racking up 46 appearances in all competitions as Barcelona claimed three domestic trophies.
An exit may have been rationalized by a transfer fee the financially hamstrung La Liga champions couldn’t refuse, but Al Nassr have acquired Martínez on a free. Instead, Barça opted to honor the agreement they established with the player after he signed a contract extension in March. If a big offer arrived from the Middle East, Martínez would be allowed to leave.
The Spaniard has already turned out for his new club, and will end his two-year deal considerably richer.
For Barcelona, Martínez’s surprise exit doesn’t represent a disaster, but the left-footed defender has left a considerable void in Flick’s backline. Here’s how they could decide to replace the 34-year-old with the start of the 2025–26 season imminent.
Buy a Replacement on the Cheap
The obvious answer is to buy a replacement with a few weeks of the summer transfer window remaining.
However, Barcelona are yet to register any of their new signings, and not even the removal of Martínez’s salary will allow them to get projected starting goalkeeper Joan García on board.
As a result, it seems impossible for Barça to sign anyone else this summer—even on the cheap. The woeful extent of their financial mismanagement over the years has left them pulling levers relentlessly, and fighting until the last to register new players in time for the season.
After their 5–0 defeat of Serie A side Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday evening, Flick said he “doesn’t think” Barcelona will sign a Martínez replacement.
Free Agent
The absence of a transfer fee could help Barcelona get a deal over the line for a newcomer this summer, but the free agent pool is, as you might expect, bereft of talent.
There’s not a single name currently available of any note, with Transfermarkt listing Dynamo Kyiv’s Oleksandr Syrota as the most valuable (€1.5 million) center back who could be brought in on a Bosman who’s plying their trade in Europe. The 25-year-old hasn’t played for Ukraine since 2022, and spent last season on loan at Maccabi Haifa in Israel.
The club would merely be signing a defender for the sake of it. If they wait a year, the likes of Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano and John Stones could be available.
Use What They’ve Got
The early signs suggest this is the route Barcelona will take. They do have pretty good center back depth.
Pau Cubarsí’s emergence and stellar partnership with Martínez saw the once indispensable Ronald Araújo thrust into a rotational role. The Uruguayan, despite his limitations on the ball, should re-emerge as a key figure in this Barcelona defense.
Moreover, Flick welcomed Andreas Christensen back from injury towards the back-end of 2024–25, and advocated for his stay this summer. Members of the hierarchy were keen to move the Dane on with just a year left on his contract, but the manager’s wishes have been adhered to.
Barcelona also have a pair of right backs in Jules Koundé and Eric García, who are converted central defenders, while Gerard Martín was used at the heart of defense in preseason. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong also has some experience dropping into the backline.
It looks like Araújo and Cubarsí will be the preferred starting pair, but don’t be surprised if Christensen, should he stay fit, plays a big role and ends up extending his stay in Catalonia.
La Masia Factory
It’s remarkable that Barcelona are in the financial mess they’re in, given how much money La Masia has saved them over the years.
Pau Cubarsí is among the current cornerstones to graduate from their esteemed academy, with the center back emerging during the second half of 2023–24 before starring during Flick’s successful debut campaign.
The 18-year-old has had his moments, but any teenager would defending in such an aggressive system. Any rushes of blood and concentration lapses are greatly outweighed by his sound defensive fundamentals and passing ability.
Perhaps Barcelona will soon unearth another defensive superstar from their academy to eventually partner Cubarsí. Alexis Olmedo, Álvaro Cortés and Mamadour Fall are the center backs currently registered with Barça Atlètic for the 2025–26 season. Cortés, in particular, is one to keep an eye on.
Andrés Cuenca, Landry Farre and Leo Saca are slightly younger, but could also find their way into Flick’s plans.