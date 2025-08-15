Franco Mastantuono Admits Rejecting European Giants for Real Madrid
Franco Mastantuono has admitted speaking with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique before deciding to accept a summer transfer to Real Madrid.
Mastantuono was unveiled as a Real Madrid player this week, appearing before reporters at the Santiago Bernabéu. The 18-year-old was asked about the decision-making process that led him to Spain’s capital from River Plate in his native Argentina.
Madrid weren’t the only club trying to recruit Mastantuono, with PSG also chasing his signature.
“It’s true that various teams took an interest in me, I appreciate it a lot,” the teenager said.
“I was lucky to talk to Luis Enrique. He was very clear with me, I appreciate it and congratulate him for the win [in the UEFA Super Cup]. He’s a great coach, all my respect and appreciation for him.”
One of the key factors in choosing Real Madrid over PSG, or anyone else, was the faith and confidence that he feels new manager Xabi Alonso has in him.
“He contacted me. It was very important for me that the coach showed that confidence in me. Obviously it was a private conversation, but it influenced me a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence, and the way he did it, it meant a lot,” Mastantuono explained.
Even with a €45 million ($52.6 million) transfer fee, Mastantuono has initially been registered with Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s B team. It was a similar situation when signing Martin Ødegard, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo as teenagers in the past and still leaves open a first-team spot.
It doesn’t necessarily mean that Mastantuono won’t play senior matches this season—being under the age of 23 carries no limit on appearances before having to be registered on the main roster. But it offers more flexibility and even allows the youngster to keep the No. 30 shirt he previously wore at River Plate, which La Liga wouldn’t allow for players with first-team status.