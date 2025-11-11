Franco Mastantuono ‘Update’ Sours Double Real Madrid Injury Boost
Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde are not expected to miss a single game for Real Madrid but concerns over Franco Mastantuono’s persistent groin problem still exist.
Xabi Alonso went into November’s international break fretting over the fitness of Courtois and Valverde. The two regular starters both picked up muscular complaints during a bruising goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, prompting concerns over their availability during the club hiatus and beyond.
Both are expected to sit out this month’s international fixtures only to return just in time for Real Madrid’s trip to Elche on Sunday, Nov. 23.
Valverde has not traveled with Uruguay for a pair of friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT, MARCA report. The durable midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring issue but is only set to sit out 10 days, giving him ample time to make his return when La Liga resumes. The same Spanish outlet is even more confident about Courtois’s rehabilitation.
There is said to be “no doubt” about the Belgian’s involvement against Elche later this month. He will, however, miss a draining trip to Kazakhstan with his national team this week. Alonso has shown no desire to rotate Courtois, starting the goalkeeper in every fixture he has overseen thus far.
Carlo Ancelotti was somewhat more generous with the custodian position, showing little reluctance to turn to Andriy Lunin who won the Italian’s faith after helping Madrid reach the 2024 Champions League final while Courtois was injured.
Real Madrid Hatch Plan for Franco Mastantuono
Neither Courtois nor Valverde are expected to miss a Real Madrid squad yet Mastantuono has already sat out two games on the spin. The talented Argentine teenager is suffering from a hernia, also known in Spain as pubalgia,
This groin issue is devilishly problematic—as Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal would attest. The level of pain fluctuates wildly and there is no quick fix. Mastantuono is thought to have been suffering from this issue before he had to pull out of the trip to Liverpool last week and is now housed on the injury list for a decidedly unknown period of time.
Madrid’s plan is simple: slow and steady, so say AS. Mastantuono put on 10 kg of muscle after his summer switch and is working on strengthening his core. The November break gives the 18-year-old time to catch up on his recovery but whether he will feature for Madrid at all this month is still very much up in the air.