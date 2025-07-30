Barcelona Star Defender ‘Confirms’ Contract Extension
Barcelona’s preseason tour continues in South Korea. Once the team returns home to Catalonia, Jules Koundé will ink a new five-year deal with the club.
News about Barcelona and Koundé reaching an agreement on a contract renewal broke just days ago. As Barcelona prepare for their second pre-season game of the season, Koundé has come out and confirmed the news.
“Yes, I think it’s a matter of days,” Koundé said when asked about his contract extension. “When we get back [to Barcelona] I think everything is finalized, so I’m happy for that.
“It’s been pretty fast. Myself and the club had the same idea for me to continue here. I’m very happy to continue with the club, I feel comfortable with the team. I’m very thankful to be at a club where every year we’re fighting for every title. I never had any intention of leaving.”
Manchester City were reportedly keen on prying Koundé away from Barcelona, with an informal approach with the player’s camp said to have happened in recent weeks.
However, after ups and downs during his first couple of seasons in Barcelona as Koundé transitioned from his preferred center back position into a right back, the Frenchman thrived in 2024–25.
The 26-year-old became an untouchable in Hansi Flick’s lineup. He formed a dominant partnership with Lamine Yamal on the right flank, starting 50 games last season before a hamstring injury saw him miss the final month of the term—his absence was felt heavily in Barcelona’s Champions League exit.
Koundé joins Iñigo Martínez, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Wojciech Szczęsny on the list of key 2024–25 Barcelona contributors to sign a contract extension, with Frenkie de Jong and Eric García seemingly up next.