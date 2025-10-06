Fresh Martin Odegaard Injury Update Not Good News for Arsenal
Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard will play no part in October’s international fixtures as a result of his knee injury, Norway team doctor Ola Sand has confirmed.
A clash of knees with West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville left Ødegaard unable to complete Saturday’s victory and, after he was spotted with his knee in a brace, Arsenal confirmed their club captain had suffered ligament damage.
“The injury means he will not be ready to play for this training camp,” Norway doctor Ola Sand confirmed. “We are in close contact with the medical support team at Arsenal, who will be responsible for the treatment going forward.”
Manager Ståle Solbakken added: “We are of course sorry for this on our own behalf and on Martin’s behalf. Fortunately, the clarification regarding this comes so early, giving us plenty of time to prepare those who will play the match on Saturday.”
Injuries have been a huge problem for Ødegaard so far this season. Indeed, his withdrawal from the West Ham game was his third consecutive Premier League start in which he had to leave the pitch injured, with a shoulder problem bringing his previous two starts to an abrupt end.
The Games Martin Ødegaard Could Miss for Arsenal
Arsenal’s October Fixtures
- Fulham (A)—18th Oct. (Premier League)
- Atlético Madrid (H)—21st Oct. (Champions League)
- Crystal Palace (A)—26th Oct. (Premier League)
- Brighton & Hove Albion (H)—29th Oct. (EFL Cup Round of 16)
Arsenal’s November Fixtures
- Burnley (A)—1st Nov. (Premier League)
- SK Slavia Prague (A)—4th Nov. (Champions League)
- Sunderland (A)—8th Nov. (Premier League)
- Tottenham Hotspur (H)—23rd Nov. (Premier League)
- Bayern Munich (H)—26th Nov. (Champions League)
- Chelsea (A)—30th Nov. (Premier League)
As it stands, Arsenal have not yet confirmed the severity of Ødegaard’s injury, leaving fans in the dark over his recovery timeline.
This crucial detail will dictate the length of Ødegaard’s absence, which could range from anywhere between one week and several months.
His involvement in the trip to face Fulham on Oct. 18 appears to be in serious doubt, as is the case with the visit from Atlético Madrid in the Champions League three days later. Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are both on the schedule before the end of the month.
If Ødegaard’s absence bleeds into November, he could miss games against Burnley, SK Slavia Prague and Sunderland before the next international break.