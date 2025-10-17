Fulham vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal are aiming to secure their first win at Craven Cottage in over two years when they take on Fulham in the Premier League this weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s side have been one of the division’s dominant forces over the past three years, but they have tripped up against Marco Silva’s Cottagers on multiple occasions.
They were beaten at the Cottage on New Year’s Eve two seasons ago, and could only muster a point in west London last season. Bukayo Saka had a late winner ruled out for offside.
However, the Gunners have shown signs of evolution this season after an aggressive summer, and they’ve overcome two of their bogey teams in Newcastle United and West Ham United through seven games. Liverpool’s back-to-back defeats means Arsenal have emerged as the new league leaders, and that’s exactly where Arteta will want them to be for the rest of the way.
Fulham looked poised to earn a result at Bournemouth on a wet Friday night two weeks ago, but an Antoine Semenyo-led Cherries comeback meant they exited the Vitality with nothing to show for their evening’s work. Silva’s side have slipped to 14th after back-to-back defeats.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League duel.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Fulham vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 1 win
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Arsenal 2–1 Fulham (April 1, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Arsenal
Bournemouth 3–1 Fulham - 03/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 West Ham - 04/10/25
Aston Villa 3–1 Fulham - 28/09/25
Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 01/10/25
Fulham 1–0 Cambridge - 23/09/25
Newcastle 1–2 Arsenal - 28/09/25
Fulham 3–1 Brentford - 20/09/25
Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal - 24/09/25
Fulham 1–0 Leeds - 13/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
How to Watch Fulham vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Fulham Team News
The Cottagers’ injury issues worsened over the international break, as Samuel Chukwueze picked up a knock in Nigeria’s victory over Benin that could keep him out of action this weekend.
Fulham will be without a recognised centre-forward if Raúl Jiménez doesn’t recover from his hip injury in time, with Rodrigo Muniz a sure bet to miss out. Jiménez wasn’t called up to the Mexico squad for their October internationals.
Saša Lukić picked up a groin injury against Bournemouth two weeks ago that could see him miss the next month. Kenny Tete is also out, but there could be room in Silva’s team for former Gunner Emile Smith Rowe, who‘s fit and available.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Leno; Diop, Andersen, Bassey; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal remain without a fair share of notable names after the international break, although Arteta has provided positive updates regarding the respective recoveries of Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke.
Neither player is ready to return yet, but the pair should be in action before the next interval in November.
Piero Hincapié is also available again, having featured just once since signing for the club on Deadline Day. Martín Zubimendi and Ben White will also be in Saturday’s matchday squad.
However, Martin Ødegaard will be out for "weeks" with a knee injury, and a definitive return date is yet to be clear. Ethan Nwaneri could fill the captain’s void, but Eberechi Eze will likely be used in midfield with Declan Rice and Zubimendi.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori;, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyökeres, Martinelli.
Fulham vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
While Arsenal have been caught cold on their recent visits to Craven Cottage, they’re well placed to win here.
The Gunners themselves have added more strings to their bow over the summer, with their capacity to attack through the centre of the pitch aiding their ability to prise open compact and narrow defences. Fulham’s mid-block has troubled them in the past.
Overall, the hosts’ injuries mean the Premier League’s best defence is unlikely to be tested, and there’s scope for the visitors to assert all-out control in west London. Sustained Arsenal pressure will eventually tell in a comfortable victory.