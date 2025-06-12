‘Fully convinced’—Barcelona’s Pursuit of Luis Diaz Takes Twist
Barcelona have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of Luis Díaz, with Liverpool now more willing to sell the Colombian international this summer.
Díaz endured a slow start to 2024–25 but eventually blossomed into a reliable supporting act for Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed an all-time great individual campaign down Liverpool’s right.
The Reds have already been busy in the summer transfer window, with Milos Kerkez poised to join Jeremie Frimpong as fresh full-back options and Florian Wirtz set to sign for a club-record fee.
A glut of departures are now expected, and Díaz is among the protagonists of Arne Slot’s first season who could leave to usher in the refresh. Liverpool have, of course, already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.
The Reds initially weren’t keen to part ways with the Colombian international, but Spanish outlet SPORT state their stance has softened in a boost to Barcelona’s chances of landing the winger.
Barça are poised to make a couple of moves down the left flank, and Díaz is regarded as their number one transfer target this summer. Sporting director Deco is a big fan of the Liverpool star, and any potential move is said to have already been green-lighted by manager Hansi Flick. However, the Reds’ reported €80 million (£67.6 million, $91.4 million) valuation has so far prevented any deal from being struck.
The same outlet has since reported that Slot doesn’t plan to include Díaz in his starting lineup next season, with Liverpool more willing to facilitate the winger’s departure in order to make another big signing in attack.
As a result, Barcelona are now ‘fully convinced’ that they will get their man with the signs pointing towards an agreement being reached either this month or next. Díaz himself would be more than happy to remain at Anfield, but the only club he wishes to depart for is Barcelona amid strong interest from the Saudi Pro League.