‘Verbally Agreed’—Liverpool Deal in Place for €150 Million Transfer
It appears one of the biggest transfers of the summer is coming to fruition as Liverpool have reportedly reached a deal for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been verbally agreed in principle for a transfer up to €150 million ($171 million) including add-ons. Wirtz is set for a medical ahead of his contract signing as it looks like Liverpool have pulled off one of the biggest moves this summer.
Wirtz, 22-years-old, is one of the bright young stars in Europe. Profiling as an attacking midfielder and second striker while being able to fill in on the left flank, Slot should have no problem fitting Wirtz into his attacking setup. He'll likely be deployed mostly in the 10 in Slot's 4-2-3-1, but he can also fill the role of an 8 if the Dutchman plays a flat 4-3-3.
Wirtz reached double digit figures in goals and assists the past two seasons while at Leverkusen. He was a pivotal piece in their invincible Bundesliga campaign in 2023–24. According to reports, he could be on a wage of up to £355,000 ($479,373) per week.
Philipp Lahm has no reservations about the player thriving at Liverpool either. Major praise from one of the all-time greats.
Both Bayern Munich and Manchester City were reportedly chasing Wirtz's signature this summer. Liverpool swooped in and have seem to have gotten the job done early in the summer avoiding similar mistakes made last year. Slot's only major signing in his first year was Federico Chiesa who played a limited role throughout the campaign. Slot got the most out of a squad Jürgen Klopp built leading the Reds to a Premier League title.
Liverpool won't be competing at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, so Wirtz has time to get acclimated to his new teammates and manager throughout the summer.