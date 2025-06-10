Report: Luis Diaz Learns Liverpool Exit Conditions Amid Barcelona Interest
Barcelona are thought to be prioritising a move for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz this summer, and the winger has been assured by the Reds that he’ll be able to leave the club if their asking price is matched, a new report has revealed.
While Mohamed Salah stole the show for the Premier League champions in 2024–25, Díaz played an impressive supporting role for Arne Slot’s side as Liverpool cruised to the title. The former Porto winger appeared 50 times in all competitions, recording 25 goal contributions.
However, his long-term future has been in doubt for some time, and Barcelona’s intrigue has supposedly piqued the interest of the player. Díaz has informed the La Liga champions that Liverpool have “promised” to sell him if they receive an offer worth €80 million (£67.6 million, $91.4 million), according to Spanish outlet Sport.
As it stands, Barcelona are unwilling to meet these terms, but they are prepared to play the waiting game in the hope that the Reds eventually lessen their valuation.
Hansi Flick is said to have green-lighted the club’s pursuit of the Colombian, who is regarded as the ’ideal fit’ for the left-wing position. Sport cited Díaz’s “defensive commitment” and capacity to play as a centre forward to explain why Barcelona are determined to secure his services this summer. They desperately need superior depth in wide areas given that Flick leaned upon Raphinha and Lamine Yamal so heavily last season.
Ferran Torres was mightily productive when called upon, but the Spaniard primarily supplied cover for Robert Lewandowski up front.
While Liverpool’s current demands are beyond Barcelona, Díaz’s apparent willingness to join has emboldened the Catalans. They’ll hope that the likely chess match in negotiations results in the Merseyside club softening their stance. If the Reds refuse to budge, however, Barcelona will be forced to seek an alternative.
Marcus Rashford is a potential option, as is Kingsley Coman. They’ve ruled themselves out of the running for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams despite their strong interest last summer.