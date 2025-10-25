‘Want to Try Things’—Gabriel Jesus Maps Out Arsenal Transfer Plan Amid Speculation
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has ruled out an imminent transfer but did leave the door open to a move away from the Emirates in the future given his desire to play in different leagues.
The Brazilian forward has been sidelined since tearing his ACL against Manchester United in January. Over the subsequent nine months, Arsenal have invested more than £165 million ($219.6 million) in forwards.
Viktor Gyökeres is all but guaranteed a starting berth upfront while competition on the flanks is as fierce as it has ever been under Arteta. Bukayo Saka not only has to fend off Noni Madueke but also the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman. Eberechi Eze is not guaranteed a starting spot on the left wing even after his £67.5 million move this summer, with an in-form Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard snapping at his heels.
Quite where Jesus would fit into this Arsenal side is not abundantly clear. There is also the return of Kai Havertz to consider. Given his seemingly slim prospects, there has been much speculation linking the Brazilian with a January switch to aid his efforts in securing a spot in the squad for this summer’s World Cup.
Talk of a return to Palmeiras has been floated while there has been more spurious speculation of a Premier League switch to the likes of Everton and West Ham United. Jesus, however, has no intention of going anywhere just yet.
“There’s never been any contact with anyone at the club or my staff,” Jesus declared to PLACAR. “Every day, the coach and the board say they’re eager for my return. I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if there’s no renewal by then, I’ll be at the club at least until 2027.”
Jesus is similarly unfazed by the challenge for minutes which awaits him. “I was in a great moment when I got injured,” he sighed. “Obviously, the club couldn’t be at the mercy of a single player and would go after someone in my position, but that doesn’t affect my desire to win and win titles with Arsenal. On the contrary, my main focus is to return and return well.”
Where Gabriel Jesus Could Go After Arsenal
Jesus will only be two months past his 30th birthday by the time his current Arsenal contract expires. As loyal as he is to the Gunners, there is no suggestion that they will be his final club just yet.
“I watch a lot of La Liga and Serie A matches, and I think they’re championships with beautiful football,” Jesus mused. “It certainly makes me want to try things out, but my goal is to win titles with Arsenal.”
While Spain and Italy could be on the cards, a return to Brazil is clearly part of Jesus’s career plan.
“Palmeiras’ interest will always be there, both on their part and on my part,” the boyhood fan of the São Paulo outfit noted. “But there’s been nothing formal. It’s the natural interest of a kid who came through the Palmeiras academy, went to Europe, and obviously wants to return one day. Everyone at the club knows that.”