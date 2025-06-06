Gabriel Signs New Arsenal Contract, Sends Message to Supporters
Gabriel Magalhães says he hopes to win trophies with Arsenal after signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel was due to enter the final two years of his previous contract this summer and had attracted interest from a handful of clubs, but Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta made it a priority of his to thrash out an extension.
After progress was made last week, Gabriel has now signed on the dotted line to commit his future to Arsenal.
“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot,” Gabriel told club media. “I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.
“I hope I win some trophies with this club, because I love this club and my family loves the club, too. Arsenal is an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the supporters, my teammates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support. We continue together for the future.”
BBC Sport state Gabriel’s new contract will keep him at Arsenal until 2029.
Gabriel could be the first of many Arsenal stars to address their contracts this summer. Centre-back partner William Saliba is out of contract in 2027, as are attacking duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Decisions will also have to be made on the futures of Leandro Trossard, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu, all of whom have just one year left to run on their deals.
The Gunners named 20 players who will depart on free transfers this summer. Midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract expires at the end of the month, remains in talks over an extension.