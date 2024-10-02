Gabriel Slonina Eyes USMNT Starting Goalkeeper Spot for 2026 World Cup
The USMNT starting goalkeeper spot could look very different by the time the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls around.
Current starting shot-stopper Matt Turner has had plenty of good moments in between the sticks ever since his international debut in Jan. 2021. However, if the USMNT want to evolve under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, a change in goal might be necessary for the Stars and Stripes to fulfill their potential on the biggest stage.
The 31-year-old Turner had an inconsistent Copa América run that saw him receive little interest in the summer transfer window once he returned to Premier League club Nottingham Forest for pre-season training.
Over the last season, Turner quickly fell out of favor at Forest and last made an appearance for the club back in February in an FA Cup defeat vs. Manchester United. Turner joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan but has yet to play a minute for Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.
While Turner has a wealth of experience and the leadership required at the back, this could allow 20-year-old Gabriel 'Gaga' Slonina to step in an begin working toward being the new No. 1–starting with the upcoming October international break.
"June 2026, I want to be the starting goalkeeper for the men's national team. I think that's the goal I'm going to aim for, I'm going to work my hardest towards and I want to see myself," Slonina said on the CBS Sports Golazo podcast Call It What You Want.
"I want to put that vision I have in my head into reality so I'm just going to work my hardest to be the starting goalkeeper, be a part of that squad and make history with the U.S."
Slonina is in the midst of his second loan spell after joining English giant Chelsea in August 2022 from MLS side Chicago Fire for a reported $10m. Slonina first went on loan to Eupen in Belgium where he made 34 appearances while conceding 65 goals and keeping five clean sheets.
The young goalkeeper then moved to League One outfit Barnsley earlier this summer. In league play, Slonina has made eight appearances, conceding 11 goals and keeping one clean sheet. In the Carabao Cup, however, Slonina has conceded 8 goals in three matches–one against Wigan Athletic and seven against Manchester United in the 7–0 defeat at Old Trafford.
While his stats at Barnsley might not be the most convincing, Slonina is only 20-years-old and will still benefit from playing regular, first-team soccer. It's important to note that Slonina's backline in the USMNT setup is more talented than the two he's worked with so far in Barnsley and Eupen.
The 2026 World Cup isn't too far away and Slonina hopes to continue his development to impress new boss Pochettino to make the No. 1 shirt his own.