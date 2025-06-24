Garnacho, Gittens, Pedro or Kudus: Ranking Chelsea's Reported Transfer Targets
Chelsea have hardly been shy in the transfer market in the 21st century, and Clearlake have put Roman Abramovich’s spending to shame since taking over the club.
The Blues have been relentless in their bid to acquire talent since Todd Boehly and Co. arrived in west London, and we haven’t quite yet seen the fruits of their labour despite the steady progress that was made during Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.
There are foundations in place, and Chelsea crave a return to the elite having lost their way amid a tumultuous period after Abramovich was forced out. A top-four finish means Champions League football beckons, but the Blues’ current squad, despite its vast size, isn’t cut out to compete on multiple fronts deep into 2025–26.
There are a couple of key needs this summer, with superior quality in wide areas a distinct focus given the club’s reported targets. There’s been a healthy supply of links, and here’s how we rank four players Chelsea are supposedly going after based on their talent and fit at Stamford Bridge.
4. João Pedro
João Pedro is undeniably a good footballer who boasts an edge that suggests he could thrive at one of the elites. However, is he a player Chelsea particularly need, especially if they’re prioritising a move for a winger?
While Nicolas Jackson hasn’t helped himself by getting sent off twice in quick succession, the plan is surely for him to compete for a starting role up top with new signing Liam Delap. Behind him, Maresca has Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku capable of performing from a No. 10 position, while Enzo Fernández has blossomed into a useful box-crashing midfielder.
Nkunku may depart, but a player of Pedro’s profile isn’t one Chelsea are crying out for. He can drift out to the left, but much of the Brazilian’s success in the Premier League has arrived when performing centrally. Pedro’s the in between type who isn’t quite sure whether he’s a No. 9 or 10.
Chelsea have signed a couple of those in recent years in Nkunku and João Felix, and neither panned out very well. If Nkunku, in particular, has failed to fire under Maresca, then you can imagine Pedro enduring similar issues.
3. Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea’s winger situation is pretty ambiguous. Maresca is a big fan of Pedro Neto, and we can assume the Portuguese will be one of the starters out wide on the first weekend of the new Premier League season.
However, the club opted against re-signing Jadon Sancho and some reports suggest that Noni Madueke—arguably the club’s most impressive winger last season—could be on the way out. Even if the England international remains, Chelsea require a Sancho replacement and the club are focussing on right-footed wingers who play off the left.
Alejandro Garnacho was discussed as a possibility in January, and there have been tenuous links at the start of the summer. However, the Argentine will leave Manchester United after Ruben Amorim told him at the end of the season to find a new club.
Now, there may be Blues supporters who scoff at the idea of signing Garnacho, who endured a turbulent 2024–25 campaign, but Chelsea could benefit from signing a young, hungry and threatening wide player determined to prove a few people wrong up in Manchester.
The 20-year-old has plenty of maturing to do, and a taming of his ego is perhaps the first step to stardom. He can frustrate mightily with his final-third decision-making and the execution of the critical action, but his threat as a runner is undeniable. Garnacho is a relentless outlet who isn’t quite refined.
At a discounted price, he’s surely worth a punt, but there are better options out there for Chelsea.
2. Jamie Gittens
Jamie Gittens has garnered plenty of buzz off the back of a breakout season in the Bundesliga, and he looks to be the latest English starlet whose talent has been astutely harnessed by Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old already looks poised to move on after one season of high-level performance, and some sceptics suggest the winger isn’t yet ready for a big move.
Gittens recorded 11 goal involvements in the Bundesliga last season, but tailed off quite drastically during the second half of the season. He didn’t exactly benefit from Niko Kovač’s arrival, but the new manager’s impact was felt on Dortmund as a collective.
The winger needs refining, that’s for sure. He’s struggled for consistency at the start of his young career and hasn’t yet shown that he can play with the required smarts out of possession. Gittens is otherwise ideal for what Maresca seemingly wants from his left-winger. He’ll hug the touchline and aim to beat his man one-on-one.
Gittens can effortlessly glide into top gear and is excellent at resisting contact. He ranked in the 99th percentile of all attacking midfielders/wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes last season (3.57), per FBRef. However, this is a demanding fanbase and they’ll expect much more than impressive dribbling metrics if the Blues are forking out a wad of cash to sign him.
Gittens is not yet a reliable playmaker from crossing situations, and somewhat of a haphazard finisher despite his impressive ball-striking. There are holes in his game, no doubt, but the foundations are in place.
1. Mohammed Kudus
2024–25 was a pretty forgettable season for Mohammed Kudus, who played for a drab West Ham team that failed to improve despite the mid-season change of manager.
Both Julen Loptegui and Graham Potter failed to get the very best out of the Ghanaian star, who enjoyed a fine start to his Hammers career under David Moyes. Now, perhaps Kudus is too versatile for his own good. He‘s been used down both flanks, in a No. 10 position and as part of a strike partnership with Jarrod Bowen in east London.
Kudus might not have a ’strongest position’, but what’s evident is that he’s one of the division’s premier dribblers who can break a game wide open when he receives possession. His gift as a ball-carrier means you want him receiving possession centrally as much as possible, and perhaps he could work in tandem with Cole Palmer as dual No. 10s at Stamford Bridge.
His capacity to play across the frontline, or potentially in midfield, must intrigue Maresca, and he’s undoubtedly the most gifted of the four reported Chelsea targets mentioned. His second season at West Ham was poor, but his first was brilliant and Kudus undoubtedly believes he should be performing under the brightest lights on European nights.