Gary Neville’s Hilarious Reaction to Premier League Hall of Fame Induction
Gary Neville joked about his Premier League Hall of Fame induction after receiving his medallion from boyhood hero Bryan Robson OBE.
The Class of ’92 graduate became the 25th member inducted in the Hall of Fame and the first of the 2025 class. Neville made 400 league appearances for Manchester United, winning eight titles and keeping 148 clean sheets along the way.
The now pundit idolised Robson, a Man Utd legend himself, growing up and was part of a full circle moment when the latter came out at Old Trafford for a photo op. The inductee couldn’t help but push for Robson to also get inducted.
“How can I be in the Hall of Fame and he’s not in the Hall of Fame? That is a travesty, that. Can I give you my medal?” Neville laughed.
Robson was the longest-serving captain in Man Utd history. A two-time league winner, he made 461 appearances for the Red Devils scoring 99 goals. Robson is a member of the English Football Hall of Fame, an inaugural inductee no less, but Neville pushed for his Premier League inclusion.
Sir Alex Ferguson Comments on Neville’s Induction
Robson wasn’t the only Man Utd legend to celebrate Neville on the day. Premier League Hall of Fame member Sir Alex Ferguson offered a brief statement on his former player.
“His dedication to improving himself and to being the best player he could led him to playing more than 600 times for his club, collecting eight Premier League titles, and playing 85 times for England. I am delighted for Gary; it’s a well-earned recognition of a fine career at the highest level,” Ferguson said.
Neville spent 19 years at Man Utd and retired as a one club man. He wore the captain’s armband after Roy Keane left the club and was included five times in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. Neville also won two Champions League trophies in his time.
He is widely credited as one of the greatest fullbacks in league history, creating a stellar partnership with David Beckham during their time together at the Theatre of Dreams.
There will be a Premier League Hall of Fame event on Nov. 4 to further celebrate the defender.
Still One More 2025 Inductee to Follow
Neville was among a 15-man shortlist before his induction and one more player will be inducted this year.
The remaining candidates are as follows:
2025 Premier League Hall of Fame Shortlist
- Sol Campbell
- Michael Carrick
- Jermain Defoe
- Patrice Evra
- Cesc Fàbregas
- Les Ferdinand
- Robbie Fowler
- Eden Hazard
- Michael Owen
- Teddy Sheringham
- David Silva
- Yaya Touré
- Edwin Van der Sar
- Nemanja Vidić
Multiple former Man Utd players could join Neville this year including former teammates Michael Carrick, Patrice Evra, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen and Edwin Van der Sar.
Premier League Hall of Fame Criteria
Players have to fit the following criteria to be shortlisted:
- Made a minimum of 200 Premier League appearances for one club
- Been selected in any of the Premier League Team of the Decade or 20-Year Anniversary teams
- Won a Premier League Golden Boot or Golden Glove
- Been voted as Premier League Player of the Season
- Won three Premier League titles
- Scored 100 Premier League goals or recorded 100 Premier League clean sheets (goalkeepers only)