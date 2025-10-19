‘Gary Neville Is a Traitor’—Why Fans Are Protesting Against Man Utd Legend
The ubiquity of Gary Neville means football lovers in the United Kingdom are relentlessly exposed to the former Manchester United defender’s opinions.
There are plenty who disagree with what Neville has to say on footballing affairs, but the Sky Sports pundit and commentator dabbles in an array of fields.
His post-playing career certainly hasn’t been dull, with a failed managerial stint at Valencia perhaps the most infamous of Neville’s exploits. He’s also a co-owner of Salford City, a proficient property developer in Manchester and documented endorser of the Labour party.
And it’s Neville’s politics that have riled up many, to the point that three were arrested at Salford’s Moor Lane on Saturday in a supposed protest against the club’s co-owner. Here’s why Neville was the target.
Why Are Football Fans Protesting Against Gary Neville
In response to the attack on a Manchester synagogue earlier this month, Neville posted a video on social media during which he blamed “angry, middle-aged, white men” for engendering division in the U.K. and setting the stage for events such as those that unfolded on Oct. 2.
These comments from the eight-time Premier League champion unsurprisingly ignited further debate and riled up those whom Neville spoke disparagingly of. Some have called for his sacking from Sky Sports.
The cycle of anger and finger-pointing came to a head during Salford’s 1–0 victory over Oldham Athletic on Saturday, when two individuals ran onto the pitch and attempted to plant a flag on the centre circle.
Far-right political party Britain First claimed responsibility, saying they “teamed up with local Salford patriots” to protest against the “treachery of Gary Neville.” Those involved also donned clothing which had “Gary Neville is a traitor” written on it.
During his much-discussed social media post from Oct. 5, Neville also suggested that Union Jack flags have been weaponised by the far-right as a means of protesting against immigration in the U.K., hence why a flag was used in Britain First’s protest on Saturday.
“I love my country, I love Manchester, I love England,” Neville said. “But I’ve been building in this city for 15–20 years and nobody has put a Union Jack flag up, so why do you need to put one up now?
“Quite clearly, it’s sending a message to everybody that there’s something you don’t like.”