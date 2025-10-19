SI

Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid are trying to retain their spot as league leaders.

James Cormack

Getafe host Real Madrid.
Getafe host Real Madrid. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid mark their return from the October international break with a LaLiga clash at Getafe on Sunday evening.

The league leaders are making the very short trip south this weekend, as they face a Getafe side that can be nasty opponents. They’re a physical and robust outfit under José Bordalás, and always have been.

The hosts enter the weekend 11th in the table through eight games but are winless in their previous four.

Madrid, on the contrary, are sitting pretty at the summit despite their emphatic defeat to crosstown rivals Atlético last month. With huge fixtures upcoming, including El Clásico, Xabi Alonso must ensure his injury-hit squad stay grounded and take each game as they come. They’ve impressed under the Spaniard so far, but this has the makings of a banana skin duel for the visitors.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the LaLiga fixture.

What Time Does Getafe vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio Coliseum
  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: TBC

Getafe vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Getafe: 0 wins
  • Real Madrid: 5 wins
  • Draws: 0
  • Last meeting: Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid (April 24, 2025) - LaLiga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Getafe

Real Madrid

Osasuna 2–1 Getafe - 3/10/25

Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 4/10/25

Getafe 1–1 Levante - 27/9/25

Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 30/9/25

Getafe 1–1 Alavés - 24/9/25

Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/9/25

Barcelona 3–0 Getafe - 21/9/25

Real Madrid 4–1 Levante - 23/9/25

Getafe 2–0 Real Oviedo - 13/9/25

Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25

How to Watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid on TV

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1

Canada

TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Getafe Team News

Borja Mayoral
Borja Mayoral spent seven years with Real Madrid. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Adrián Liso has returned to the Getafe squad after he was involved in the U20 World Cup with Spain, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Colombia.

However, Getafe are set to be without first-choice goalkeeper Jiří Letáček on Sunday, while stalwart defender Djené is a doubt with a knock. There’s hope that the center back will be fit to start against the league leaders, though.

Mario Martín is poised to line up against his former club in midfield, as will another ex-Madridista in Borja Mayoral, who spent seven years with Los Blancos but played just 22 times in LaLiga. He‘s scored two in six games to start 2025–26.

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Getafe
Getafe have the capacity to ruffle Madrid’s feathers. / FotMob

Getafe predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-1-2): Soria; Djené, Abqar, Duarte; Femenía, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martín; Liso, Mayoral.

Real Madrid Team News

Xabi Alonso
The Real Madrid boss has several injury concerns. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images

With crunch fixtures against Barcelona and Liverpool on the horizon, Alonso won’t rush back many of his currently injured stars for Sunday’s game.

While the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are back in training, all are likely to sit out this weekend. Mendy hasn’t played since April.

Dean Huijsen is out due to the knock he picked up on international duty, while Kylian Mbappé also suffered an injury while away with the French national team. His ankle injury is thought to be minor, though, and he’s expected to play on Sunday. The same goes for young Argentine Franco Mastantuono.

Antonio Rüdiger will likely spend months on the sidelines due to the muscle injury he sustained before the break.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe

Real Madrid
Alonso will have to shuffle around his defense. / FotMob

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouaméni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.

Getafe vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

The international break arrived at a good time for the hosts, who needed the rest after a bad few weeks. Bordalas has a few ex-Madridistas keen to impress against their former club, but Getafe will doubtlessly lean on their physicality and ability to disrupt contests in a search for a result on Sunday.

Getafe have beaten Madrid just once since 2012, but they do have a chance here. The visitors’ injuries and focus on what may lie ahead should work in the home team’s favor. If they’re able to contain an in-form, but potentially not 100% fit, Mbappé, they may well wrestle their way to a point at the Coliseum.

Prediction: Getafe 1–1 Real Madrid

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer