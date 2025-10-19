Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid mark their return from the October international break with a LaLiga clash at Getafe on Sunday evening.
The league leaders are making the very short trip south this weekend, as they face a Getafe side that can be nasty opponents. They’re a physical and robust outfit under José Bordalás, and always have been.
The hosts enter the weekend 11th in the table through eight games but are winless in their previous four.
Madrid, on the contrary, are sitting pretty at the summit despite their emphatic defeat to crosstown rivals Atlético last month. With huge fixtures upcoming, including El Clásico, Xabi Alonso must ensure his injury-hit squad stay grounded and take each game as they come. They’ve impressed under the Spaniard so far, but this has the makings of a banana skin duel for the visitors.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the LaLiga fixture.
What Time Does Getafe vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio Coliseum
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: TBC
Getafe vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Getafe: 0 wins
- Real Madrid: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid (April 24, 2025) - LaLiga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Getafe
Real Madrid
Osasuna 2–1 Getafe - 3/10/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 4/10/25
Getafe 1–1 Levante - 27/9/25
Kairat 0–5 Real Madrid - 30/9/25
Getafe 1–1 Alavés - 24/9/25
Atlético Madrid 5–2 Real Madrid - 27/9/25
Barcelona 3–0 Getafe - 21/9/25
Real Madrid 4–1 Levante - 23/9/25
Getafe 2–0 Real Oviedo - 13/9/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Espanyol - 20/9/25
How to Watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Getafe Team News
Adrián Liso has returned to the Getafe squad after he was involved in the U20 World Cup with Spain, who were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Colombia.
However, Getafe are set to be without first-choice goalkeeper Jiří Letáček on Sunday, while stalwart defender Djené is a doubt with a knock. There’s hope that the center back will be fit to start against the league leaders, though.
Mario Martín is poised to line up against his former club in midfield, as will another ex-Madridista in Borja Mayoral, who spent seven years with Los Blancos but played just 22 times in LaLiga. He‘s scored two in six games to start 2025–26.
Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Getafe predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-1-2): Soria; Djené, Abqar, Duarte; Femenía, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martín; Liso, Mayoral.
Real Madrid Team News
With crunch fixtures against Barcelona and Liverpool on the horizon, Alonso won’t rush back many of his currently injured stars for Sunday’s game.
While the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy are back in training, all are likely to sit out this weekend. Mendy hasn’t played since April.
Dean Huijsen is out due to the knock he picked up on international duty, while Kylian Mbappé also suffered an injury while away with the French national team. His ankle injury is thought to be minor, though, and he’s expected to play on Sunday. The same goes for young Argentine Franco Mastantuono.
Antonio Rüdiger will likely spend months on the sidelines due to the muscle injury he sustained before the break.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Alaba, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouaméni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Mbappé.
Getafe vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
The international break arrived at a good time for the hosts, who needed the rest after a bad few weeks. Bordalas has a few ex-Madridistas keen to impress against their former club, but Getafe will doubtlessly lean on their physicality and ability to disrupt contests in a search for a result on Sunday.
Getafe have beaten Madrid just once since 2012, but they do have a chance here. The visitors’ injuries and focus on what may lie ahead should work in the home team’s favor. If they’re able to contain an in-form, but potentially not 100% fit, Mbappé, they may well wrestle their way to a point at the Coliseum.