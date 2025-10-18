Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe: Mbappe Starts Despite Injury
Much of the discourse surrounding Real Madrid coming out of the international break is focused on future bouts against Barcelona and Liverpool, but first the Spanish giants must take on Getafe.
If Madrid are to regain their La Liga title this season, they must take each game as they arrive, and Sunday’s short trip to the Coliseum has the potential to be a tricky one for the impressive league leaders.
Getafe are winless in four and have a woeful record in this fixture, but there are reasons to believe José Bordalás’s side can do Barça a favour this weekend. Madrid, for one, have a lengthy list of absentees, but their leading marksman is set to recover from an ankle injury to play this weekend.
Here’s how Xabi Alonso could set his side up away at Getafe.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—It’s been a good start to the season for Courtois, whose concessions this term arrived in one fell swoop against Atléti. There’s no doubting his status in the team.
RB: Federico Valverde—Alonso will soon have his two recognized right backs available, but neither are likely to be risked from the start on Sunday. Thus, midfielder-by-trade Valverde will continue in the role here.
CB: Éder Militão—Madrid have injury issues at center back, but they are benefiting from Militão’s strong start to the campaign off the back of two injury-plagued seasons.
CB: David Alaba—Raúl Asencio struggled at the Club World Cup in the summer, so Alonso could turn to the veteran to fill Dean Huijsen’s void.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The returning left back has been a hit so far, and he will offer plenty of dynamism down the left flank. Ferland Mendy, though, is closing in on a long-awaited return.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Once regarded as one of Europe’s most gifted young midfielders, Camavinga’s talent hasn’t quite come to pass in recent weeks and months for various reasons. However, he has a chance to develop some rhythm and form under a once-world class midfielder.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The former Monaco starlet is poised to partner his combative compatriot in the engine room on Sunday, and the pair’s physicality will play an important role in ensuring Madrid gain a foothold of the contest.
RW: Brahim Díaz—The Spaniard has featured only sparingly so far, but there may be an opportunity for him to earn a rare start this weekend. Franco Mastantuono has avoided a major injury, but he may only feature off the bench.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The road to Thomas Tuchel’s heart begins on Sunday, with Bellingham, who was absent from the recent England squad despite returning from injury, now desperate to impress.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—It was a mixed break for Viní, who scored twice in Brazil’s win over South Korea before they surrendered a 2–0 lead to Japan a few days later. Still, the winger has shown signs of returning to his most potent form.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Madrid supporters were anxious to learn about the nature of Mbappé’s ankle injury, but they had no reason to panic. All is well, and their leading scorer will lead from the front on Sunday.