‘For Many Years’—Gianluigi Donnarumma Makes Man City Admission After Sealing Transfer
Gianluigi Donnarumma has admitted his longstanding admiration for Manchester City after seeing his move to the Etihad Stadium confirmed on Tuesday.
When Donnarumma hoisted aloft the Champions League trophy on May 31 after playing a key role in Paris Saint-Germain’s run to a one-sided final against Inter, few could scarcely have imagined that he would be deemed surplus to requirements by the same club just three months later.
City have taken advantage of the situation to strike a bargain deal worth €35 million (£30.3 million, $40.9 million), per The Athletic, for an elite shot-stopper who had just one year remaining on his contract.
“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” Donnarumma told club media. “I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.
“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years—so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege.
“I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me. I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the Club achieve even more success.”
Donnarumma’s agent narrowed down the dizzying shift in stance at PSG to just 10 days. After difficult discussions regarding a new contract in line with the club’s rejigged wage structure—less money upfront and more available via in-season bonuses—Donnarumma had supposedly agreed to extend his stay in Paris. Luis Enrique, however, had other ideas.
The dogmatic Spanish coach took full credit for ousting his goalkeeper, explaining that he wanted a “different profile” between the posts. Lucas Chevalier was promptly signed while Donnarumma found himself out of the club’s subsequent matchday squads.
Manchester City soon established their position at the front of the queue for arguably the world’s best goalkeeper—even though the concerns Enrique raised about Donnarumma’s unease with his feet will surely have been shared by Guardiola.
City also brought academy graduate James Trafford back to the club after striking a £27 million deal with Burnley earlier this summer. Nevertheless, the pursuit for Donnarumma remained.
The Italian takes the spot in Guardiola’s squad recently vacated by Ederson, whose departure to Fenerbahçe was confirmed just hours earlier.