Paris Saint-Germain Dominate Inter to Win Champions League Final
Paris Saint-Germain have won their first Champions League title after a dominant 5–0 victory over Inter on Saturday.
First-half goals from Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué put PSG into an early position of control from which they never looked like faltering, with Inter failing to offer any real signs of what would have had to be one of the most famous comebacks in history.
PSG made an electric start to the game and it came as no surprise to see Luis Enrique’s side celebrating an early opener.
Federico Dimarco fell asleep at the back as Doué found Hakimi completely unmarked in the six-yard box. The right-back tapped home in the 12th minute and refused to celebrate against his former employers.
Just eight minutes later, Doué turned goalscorer, with Dimarco once again culpable at the back. The Italian turned his back on a fizzing strike from Doué and could only watch on as his deflection sent the ball flying beyond Yann Sommer.
Doué becomes the third-youngest scorer in the history of the Champions League final, and the youngest player to both score and assist in the European showcase.
It was Doué’s night as the young winger fired home his second goal shortly after the hour mark. Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha combined to split through the Inter defence and find Doué, who drilled an effort low into the bottom corner to remove any doubt about the result.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted the fourth 10 minutes later, racing through on goal and flashing his composure to curl the ball into Sommer's near post, before PSG etched their name in history with the biggest victory the Champions League final has ever seen when 19-year-old Senny Mayulu capped off a magical evening late on.