Giovanni Reyna ‘Getting Closer‘ to Borussia Dortmund Exit
USMNT attacking midfielder Giovanni Reyna is edging closer to a permanent Borussia Dortmund exit and is set to team up with Italian side Parma imminently.
Reyna burst onto the scene at Dortmund at a tender age but has failed to live up to the hype that swiftly engulfed him. Injuries have hampered his development and an unsuccessful loan spell with Nottingham Forest further knocked his reputation on the world stage.
The 22-year-old managed just two goals in 26 appearances for Dortmund last season and has been tipped to depart Signal Iduna Park this summer. Parma have long been in talks for the United States international but discussions went cold due to Reyna’s €10 million price tag ($11.7 million).
However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that conversations are “advancing” and an agreement is “getting closer” between Parma and Dortmund, with the Serie A outfit eager to finalize the deal as soon as possible.
The journalist hasn’t revealed the exact numbers involved in the transfer and whether Dortmund have relaxed their previous asking price, but Reyna is now finally set to make the move to Italy after spending the last six years in Germany.
Reyna was an unused substitute for Dortmund in their narrow 1–0 DFB-Pokal win over Rot-Weiss Essen on Monday and may well have already played his final game for BVB. He last turned out for the Bundesliga side in a FIFA Club World Cup win against Ulsan HD, a cameo just 12 minutes long.
Reyna will be desperate to make a fresh start in a bid to rebuild his career and will hope to swiftly settle in new surroundings. Parma narrowly avoided relegation to Italy’s second tier last season but will be aiming to make drastic improvements under new manager Carlos Cuesta—the 30-year-old having recently been part of Arsenal’s coaching staff.