Man Utd Rocked by Double Injury Blow Before Brighton Visit
Manchester United could be without both centre back Harry Maguire and midfielder Mason Mount for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed.
The Red Devils are enjoying a rare period of positivity under the boss, who has finally overseen back-to-back Premier League victories after 11 months in the post. United are now searching for three straight wins in the competition for the first time since August 2024.
United may have to fight for that victory without Maguire, the hero of the occasion last time out with a late winner against Liverpool, after a knock in training left him a major doubt for Saturday’s game.
“The squad is fine,” Amorim began. “We have some doubts, we had some issues during the week, with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount. Knocks, but nothing serious.
“Licha [Martínez] is out, but the rest is ready for the game. I think it’s always going to be like always, but it’s going to be a very difficult game. It’s a difficult team. They are fun to watch, really good with build-up, really strong with transitions in every aspect of the game and are doing well with set-pieces.”
Amorim: Not the Time to Discuss Maguire’s Future
Maguire is playing for his United future as he approaches the final six months of his contract at Old Trafford.
Reports have claimed both parties are keen on an extension and Maguire is thought to be prepared to accept a pay cut to try and get a deal over the line. Amorim was in no mood to reveal the latest on any negotiations.
“We are really happy with Harry,” he deflected. “It is not the time to talk about that again because that gives the idea that we are thinking so far away. We are really happy with Harry. He is really important for us, but we need to focus on the next game.
“I think it was good for him to play with the three centre backs. I think he feels more comfortable.
“He doesn’t need to go to the side so much. Sometimes, you help some players with the way you play. Sometimes, it is the opposite with some players. I am really pleased. I think he is not young, but he can learn a lot. He can improve. I think he can be so much better with the ball because he has that quality.
“He needs to show that. Nowadays, with the set-pieces that you see, the amount of men that you put in the box, every cross from the opponent, everyone is playing the pass.
“He is a massive player for us, so I’m really happy, but he needs to continue and that game [vs. Liverpool] is in the past. The goal is in the past, let’s move into the future.”