Gonzalo Garcia Provides Verdict on Limited Real Madrid Role
Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García insists he made the right decision to sign a contract extension with the club, despite his limited role at the start of the 2025–26 season.
García earned himself a place in Xabi Alonso’s first-team off the back of a surprise Club World Cup campaign, during which he took full advantage of Kylian Mbappé’s absence through illness and finished the tournament as its top scorer.
“My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it’s a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I’m very happy and content with the decision I made,” García told MARCA.
García had just six senior Madrid appearances before the Club World Cup, failing to score, but subsequently extended his deal with Los Blancos off the back of his breakthrough summer. His new contract runs until 2030.
García: Being Part of the First Team is a Dream
However, there’s been no continuation of that form at the start of the 2025–26 season, with Mbappe’s return to full fitness and utilization up top limiting García to just 101 minutes of action and no goal contributions in all competitions.
“We’re talking about the best club in the world, and the competition is going to be fierce, because the best in the world are always here. But for me, having spent so many years in the youth academy and having been a Real Madrid fan since I was a kid, it’s a true dream to be part of the first team, and I don’t regret a single thing,” he added.
He’s not the only Madrid striker struggling for minutes and form at the moment, with Brazilian starlet Endrick also waiting for his season to ignite.
With Mbappe is performing at the level he is, it’s going to be tough for Alonso to provide his young forwards with opportunities.