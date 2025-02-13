Gotham FC: 2025 Season Schedule
The 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season is fast approaching as teams ramp up their preseason training.
Gotham FC have traveled to Marbella, Spain, where they have already faced SK Brann in a friendly and will take on FC Nordsjaelland on Friday. The NWSL regular season begins next month, with Juan Carlos Amoros' side set to face Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on March 15.
Their first home fixture of the 2025 season will be against the 2024 champions, Orlando Pride, at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 23. They will face every team both at home and on the road before the regular season concludes in November, with the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs.
Last season, Gotham FC finished third in the standings behind Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit. However, they were knocked out by the Spirit on penalties in the semi-finals of the playoffs.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (ET)
03/15
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
10pm
03/23
Orlando Pride
Sports Illustrated Stadium
5pm
03/28
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
04/13
North Carolina Courage
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4pm
04/18
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
10:30pm
04/22
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
10:30pm
04/26
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
1pm
05/04
Chicago Stars
Sports Illustrated Stadium
1pm
05/09
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
05/16
San Diego Wave
Sports Illustrated Stadium
7:30pm
06/07
Kansas City Current
Sports Illustrated Stadium
1pm
06/13
Utah Royals
America First Field
9:30pm
06/21
Bay FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
7:30pm
08/01
Chicago Stars
SeatGeek Stadium
8pm
08/09
Washington Spirit
Sports Illustrated Stadium
12pm
08/17
Houston Dash
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4pm
08/23
Utah Royals
Sports Illustrated Stadium
7:30pm
08/29
Orlando Pride
Inter&Co Stadium
8pm
09/07
Angel City FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
5pm
09/12
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
09/21
Bay FC
PayPal Park
8:30pm
09/26
Portland Thorns
Sports Illustrated Stadium
8pm
10/05
Seattle Reign
Sports Illustrated Stadium
4pm
10/11
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
5pm
10/19
Racing Louisville
Sports Illustrated Stadium
3pm
11/02
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 NWSL season brings the exciting addition of Rivalry Weekend, which will take place between August 8-10. Gotham FC will take on the Spirit at the Sports Illustrated Stadium as part of a dramatic few days of action between the league's most exciting matchups.
Not only that, Decision Day will return this season for the final day of the regular season on November 2. Gotham will be in action on the road against North Carolina Courage at the First Horizon Stadium.