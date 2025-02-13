SI

Gotham FC: 2025 Season Schedule

Gotham FC begin their 2025 NWSL season against Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on March 15.

Hannah Pinnock

Gotham FC in action during the 2024 NWSL season
Gotham FC in action during the 2024 NWSL season / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season is fast approaching as teams ramp up their preseason training.

Gotham FC have traveled to Marbella, Spain, where they have already faced SK Brann in a friendly and will take on FC Nordsjaelland on Friday. The NWSL regular season begins next month, with Juan Carlos Amoros' side set to face Seattle Reign at Lumen Field on March 15.

Their first home fixture of the 2025 season will be against the 2024 champions, Orlando Pride, at Sports Illustrated Stadium on March 23. They will face every team both at home and on the road before the regular season concludes in November, with the top eight teams advancing to the playoffs.

Last season, Gotham FC finished third in the standings behind Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit. However, they were knocked out by the Spirit on penalties in the semi-finals of the playoffs.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (ET)

03/15

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

10pm

03/23

Orlando Pride

Sports Illustrated Stadium

5pm

03/28

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

04/13

North Carolina Courage

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4pm

04/18

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

10:30pm

04/22

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

10:30pm

04/26

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

1pm

05/04

Chicago Stars

Sports Illustrated Stadium

1pm

05/09

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

05/16

San Diego Wave

Sports Illustrated Stadium

7:30pm

06/07

Kansas City Current

Sports Illustrated Stadium

1pm

06/13

Utah Royals

America First Field

9:30pm

06/21

Bay FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

7:30pm

08/01

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

8pm

08/09

Washington Spirit

Sports Illustrated Stadium

12pm

08/17

Houston Dash

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4pm

08/23

Utah Royals

Sports Illustrated Stadium

7:30pm

08/29

Orlando Pride

Inter&Co Stadium

8pm

09/07

Angel City FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

5pm

09/12

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

09/21

Bay FC

PayPal Park

8:30pm

09/26

Portland Thorns

Sports Illustrated Stadium

8pm

10/05

Seattle Reign

Sports Illustrated Stadium

4pm

10/11

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

5pm

10/19

Racing Louisville

Sports Illustrated Stadium

3pm

11/02

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 NWSL season brings the exciting addition of Rivalry Weekend, which will take place between August 8-10. Gotham FC will take on the Spirit at the Sports Illustrated Stadium as part of a dramatic few days of action between the league's most exciting matchups.

Not only that, Decision Day will return this season for the final day of the regular season on November 2. Gotham will be in action on the road against North Carolina Courage at the First Horizon Stadium.

READ THE LATEST WOMEN'S SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, ANALYSIS AND MORE

feed

Published
Hannah Pinnock
HANNAH PINNOCK

Freelance football writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer and 90min. Formerly Reach Women's Football, Mirror Football, Birmingham Live and Liverpool Echo.

Home/Soccer