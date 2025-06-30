Hansi Flick ‘Plotting Position Change’ for Barcelona Star Ahead of Nico Williams Arrival
Hansi Flick is reported to be preparing to turn Dani Olmo into a striker next season as he prepares for the addition of Nico Williams to Barcelona’s forward line.
While there are still obstacles to navigate in Barcelona’s €62 million ($72.7 million) pursuit of Williams, the expectation is the Spain winger will be Flick’s starting left winger next season, forming a dynamic attacking duo with close friend Lamine Yamal on the opposite side.
With Williams on the left, Flick is expected to move Raphinha into a more natural central position behind a striker. The Brazilian lined up on the left wing last season but played more of a fluid role en route to racking up 34 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.
That tactical tweak, in turn, would leave no space for Olmo, who played almost exclusively as a central attacking midfielder last season. According to SPORT, Flick’s plan is to use the Spaniard as more of a backup for striker Robert Lewandowski next season.
Olmo has limited experience in such a role but is expected to transition into a false nine next season as Flick searches for a way to put all the pieces of his expensive attack together.
Aside from tactical work, Olmo will also be put on a personalized physical plan to try and help him overcome the injury issues which plagued his first season back in Catalonia. Pedri followed a similar regime throughout the 2024–25 season with near-perfect results.
While Olmo may appear to be fighting for his future at Barcelona on paper, the reality is far from that. It is stressed that Flick, those above him in the boardroom and Olmo himself were all delighted by the 27-year-old’s showings during his debut campaign and are confident he can reach new heights in 2025–26 with a few changes.
Olmo ended his first season in the Barcelona first team with 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions, with those statistics hampered by a total of 15 games spent on the sidelines battling injuries.