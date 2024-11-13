Harry Kane Calls Out Teammates After England National Team Withdrawals
England's captain Harry Kane didn't shy away from voicing his thoughts on the recent England squad withdrawals.
"Yeah, it's a shame this week, obviously," Kane said in an interview with ITV Football when asked if the desire to play for England had drifted this week. "I think it's a tough period of the season and maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit."
"I don't really like it if I'm totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation," Kane added.
The comments were made in regard to the news of eight players dropping out from representing England during the international break due to fitness and injury concerns. Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Ramsdale all won't travel for England's final games of 2024.
The majority of the players that withdrew featured over the weekend for their respective clubs, still, they won't take part in the final two games of the Lee Carsley era as the Three Lions interim manager.
Five players have been called up as replacements to complete the squad that will take on Greece and Ireland in the UEFA Nations League as England tries to return to the top flight of the European Nations League.
Kane touched on the how Gareth Southgate brought back the joy of playing for England and instilled the feeling that nothing is more important than representing the country. The Bayern Munich striker is England's all time leading scorer and has worn the captain's armband since Wayne Rooney's retirement from international soccer.
Thomas Tuchel will take over as manager of the Three Lions come 2025. If fitness allows it, then it's almost a given that most if not all eight players that withdrew will be back wearing England's shirt for the start of the new era.