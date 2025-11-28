Harry Kane Sends Revenge Message to Arsenal After Setting Unwanted Record
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane insisted that he was “looking forward” to seeing Arsenal again in the Champions League despite being condemned to a two-year low at the Emirates Stadium in midweek.
The England captain has so often been a thorn in the side of the club which he represented at youth level. After being released aged eight for being “a bit chubby” and “not very athletic,” Kane has embarked upon a one-man revenge mission against the Gunners.
The all-time top scorer in north London derby history was intent on adding to his swollen tally of 15 goals against the Gunners in Wednesday’s league phase clash. Yet, the prematch barbs backfired as Bayern were beaten 3–1 while Kane failed to muster a single shot.
It was the first time in 22 appearances against Arsenal that Kane has ended an outing without an attempt on goal. Not since October 2023 has the 32-year-old gone through an entire Champions League match without shooting.
Harry Kane vs. Arsenal on Nov. 26, 2025
Stat
Value
Minutes
90
Goals
0
Shots
0
Shots on Target
0
Chances Created
0
Touches in Att. Penalty Box
1
Touches in Def. Penalty Box
3
Stats via FBref.
Bayern collectively would only register eight attempts as Arsenal remained largely untroubled aside from Lennart Karl’s crisp first-half equaliser. David Raya made just a single save.
Despite the defeat, Bayern are expected to join Arsenal in advancing to the Champions League knockout stages and Kane was keen on coming up against his north London rivals again. “I’m sure we’ll see them again in the later stages of the Champions League and we look forward to that one,” the England captain told TNT Sports.
If Arsenal are able to strap Kane into the same straightjacket once more, the Gunners probably wouldn’t be against another reunion themselves.
Kane: Draw Would Have Been Fair
There has been a bitter tone to Bayern Munich’s acceptance of their first defeat this season. Joshua Kimmich churlishly wrote Arsenal off as a set-piece team who don’t focus on actually playing football while manager Vincent Kompany sniffed: “I don’t think any of us want to be the best team in November.”
Kane didn’t stretch to those depths, although reasoned that Bayern may have escaped with a share of the spoils on another day.
“A good battle,” Bayern’s talisman reflected. “I thought the first half was fairly even, a draw was probably a fair result.
“And then second half, we just didn’t quite have the same intensity and energy. We lost too many duels and in the end Arsenal punished us for that.”
In the buildup to the contest, Kane flagged Arsenal’s set-piece prowess and wasn’t best pleased to see the hosts take the lead through a corner. “They have got good structure, they win first and second balls and then obviously set pieces, we knew they were going to be dangerous,” he sighed.
“They are a good team, there is a reason why they have won every game in the Champions League and why they are top of the Premier League.”
Declan Rice Sends Arsenal Warning
For all of Bayern’s jibes, Declan Rice had a warning of his own for the Arsenal squad. The Gunners’ buccaneering midfielder demanded that his teammates don’t “get carried away” by their rampant start to the season.
“There is a long way to go,” Rice pointed out.
However, the England international did find time to savour a superb result. “Look at Bayern Munich this season, they have been the best team in Europe,” he gushed. “This was probably the toughest game tactically we have played this season. The way they work it is so, so good.
“We went man to man with them in the second half and I thought tonight we were outstanding. The manager is so happy. It was a special European night.”