Houston Dynamo FC Part Ways With Hector Herrera
Houston Dynamo FC opted not to pick up Hector Herrera's contract option for the 2025 season, leaving the Mexican midfielder in need of a new home.
Houston exited the MLS Cup playoffs this past weekend after a penalty shootout defeat against Seattle Sounders. Herrera stole headlines after he was sent off in the 65th minute for spitting towards referee Armando Villarreal following a disagreement on a foul. Herrera left his team undermanned for the remained of the game before its eventual elimination. Now, Herrera's last action on the pitch wearing Dynamo's shirt will be infamous.
The three time FIFA World Cup player for El Tri made the move to MLS in 2022 following a three year stint at Atlético Madrid. Between FC Porto and Atleti, he played in Europe for nine years and became the Mexican player with the most UEFA Champions League caps of all time.
During his time in Texas, Herrera registered six goals and 23 assists in 69 games across three seasons for Houston. He was a center piece in Ben Olsen's side that won the U.S. Open cup in 2023. There's no doubt Herrera leaves the Dynamo a better team than when he first got there; nevertheless, the club decided it's time to part ways with the veteran midfielder following his worst statistical season.
The 34-year-old is now a free agent and in the twilight of his career it'll be interesting to see if any other MLS team's shows any interest. If there isn't, then a return to Liga MX 12 years after his departure from Pachuca seems like the most likely destination.