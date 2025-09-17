How Alexander Isak Fared in His Liverpool Debut vs. Atletico Madrid
Alexander Isak’s summer mutiny cost him a proper preseason, and forced a minor delay to the start of his Liverpool career.
The Swede, having completed a record-breaking deadline day move from Newcastle United to the Reds, appeared for the first time since the end of last season during the September international break, with his lack of match fitness convincing Arne Slot to leave him out of Sunday’s matchday squad at Burnley.
Reporters have been on Slot’s case since, relentless in their queries regarding the striker’s potential debut. Hugo Ekitiké’s bright start on Merseyside has lessened the need for a hasty introduction, but the Dutchman hinted at minutes for Isak on Wednesday night.
Slot may well have received a few gifts on his 47th birthday, but he was in a giving mood, too, deciding to include their record-signing in his starting XI for Atlético Madrid’s visit.
The Swede replaced Hugo Ekitiké up top for the Reds, and became just the second Swede to represent the club after Glenn Hysén, who spent three years on Merseyside between 1989 and 1992, having cost the Reds £600,000 from Fiorentina.
£130 million ($176 million) man Isak watched on in the opening exchanges as Mohamed Salah did his thing. The hosts were 2–0 up inside six minutes, and the striker had barely got a chance to take in his new surroundings. Isak’s moments came few and far between early on, but his influence increased towards the end of the first half.
He preferred to drift towards the left flank, with his tidiest work coming from the half-space. The striker’s sumptuous half-turn receptions set up a pair of shooting opportunities, one of which tested Jan Oblak. Those two chances lifted Isak, who subsequently produced a couple of subtle touches to contribute to dynamic Liverpool moves, and it looks like he’ll enjoy playing in close proximity to Florian Wirtz, who continues to dazzle in moments but is yet to put together a statement 90 minutes at his new home.
It was all very tidy and efficient from Isak, who certainly didn’t look bereft of match fitness and was able to continue at the start of the second half. Slot opted to withdraw him 55 minutes into the contest, with the Reds 2–1 up.
The chaos of Wednesday night was saved for when Isak was off the pitch, as Marcos Llorente haunted Liverpool again at Anfield with a brace that drew the visitors level. However, Slot’s side have claimed maximum points in the Premier League this season by virtue of their ability to strike late, and that knack transmitted across to the continental stage. Virgil van Dijk was the hero this time around, as his emphatic header ensured the Isak era started with a victory.
A first Merseyside Derby beckons for the striker, who produced a performance that suggests to Slot he’s ready for the rough and tumble of an Everton visit.