Mohamed Salah Joins Legendary Strikers in Champions League History Books
Mohamed Salah wasted no time opening his Champions League account for the season against Atlético Madrid in Liverpool’s opening fixture of the league phase.
The Egyptian got two chances to influence the game right from kick-off as the Reds were awarded a free kick right on the edge of the box. Salah fired in a dangerous left-footed effort into the box as the ball ricocheted off Andrew Robertson and past Jan Oblak. The bang-bang play first made it look like an own goal perhaps given the deflection, but the Scotsman was credited with the goal while Salah registered an assist.
Two minutes later, Salah made no mistake to beat Oblak from distance for his second involvement of the game. The goal stands as Salah’s 48th Champions League goal of his career tying both Andriy Shevchenko and Zlatan Ibrahimović for 12th all-time.
The Egyptian nearly scored a 49th career goal in the 65th minute as he smashed an effort against the post. As the season goes on, the Liverpool talisman finds himself in a battle with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. While they could face off later in the competition, both Salah and Haaland could jockey for position in the record books.
Not to mention, Kylian Mbappé looks to make his own history after moving into a tie for sixth place with Thomas Müller earlier in the week. Given the increased amount of games with the new league phase format, some assume Cristiano Ronaldo’s place as the top scorer in competition history is under threat in the coming years. For now, Salah and Haaland look to catch up with the prolific Real Madrid striker while overtaking the likes of Thierry Henry and Alfredo Di Stéfano.
Salah also became the first player in Champions League history to score and assist inside an opening six minutes for any English side, per Opta. Instant impact from one of the world’s absolute bests.
Liverpool nearly dropped points on the night after Marcos Llorente brought the Spanish giants back into the tie with two goals, but Virgil van Dijk rescued the Reds in stoppage time to secure all three points.
No matter the circumstance nor competition to begin the season, the Reds keep finding a way highlighting their mentality.