How England Can Stop Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 Final
It was destiny. A month ago, 16 teams arrived at Euro 2025, but it always seemed like England and Spain would be the last two standing.
The story of a burgeoning world soccer rivalry writes itself. After all, England vs. Spain is a rematch of the women’s World Cup final from two years ago in Sydney. On that night, Spain narrowly overcame England 1–0 to lift the World Cup, with Olga Carmona scoring the winning goal.
Sunday’s clash in Basel, Switzerland, will be the sequel. But how can England stop a Spain team that is considered to have the best attacking talent in the world, and has been the most dominant side at women’s Euro 2025?
Don’t look back in anger
On Thursday, Keira Walsh didn’t mince her words when she called England vs. Spain “a rivalry.” However, she resisted the urge to say that England would be out for revenge following the World Cup final.
Revenge can be a motivator, but England might be choosing to move beyond that disappointing night at Stadium Australia two years ago. While Walsh referred to that performance from England as not “our best” and a “massive disappointment,” she believes that focusing on the past could hinder England’s preparations for the upcoming Euro final.
“I think as a football player, you can become too emotional. I think if you’re trying to pull on that too much, then you’re going to be too emotional, and too many things are going on. I think it’s a new game, new team,” said Walsh.
Fourteen of England’s 23 players in Switzerland will have memories from being on the pitch in Sydney at the 2023 World Cup. Only 10 players from Spain’s World Cup-winning squad are competing for a European title. There will be plenty of changes to the two squads.
Cover threats beyond Aitana Bonmatí
Understandably, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí is going to be getting a lot of attention from England’s defense in the final. After playing limited minutes at the start of Euro 2025 due to illness, the Barcelona midfielder has been extraordinary in the knockout rounds.
Bonmatí had the backheeled assist for Spain’s opening goal against Switzerland in the quarterfinal, and then scored the winning goal from an impossible angle against Germany in the semifinal. She is a magician with the ball, seeing things other players simply don’t.
But England won’t have the luxury of being able to put two players on Bonmatí, or dedicate a player to track her every move. That is because Spain’s midfield is the envy of world soccer.
“I think if you try and nullify her [Bonmatí], you know, I think Patri [Guijarro] has been one of the best players at this tournament, so if you focus on Aitana, then you’ve got Patri, and then you’ve got Alexia [Putellas] and Mariona [Caldentey]. So I think for us, we’re not focusing on one player,” Walsh said.
Putellas currently leads the tournament for goal contributions with three goals and four assists. Spain’s midfielders will drift freely between the lines, meticulously watching how England players move to cover, and then hitting the space with quick passes. The Lionesses will need to be at their dedicated best.
Work hard off the ball
In the semifinal, Germany was the first team to hold Spain scoreless in 90 minutes since England beat Spain 1–0 in February 2025. Germany’s tactic was to absorb pressure and accept that Spain would have more of the ball, but stay rigid and determined in its shape to prevent Spain from building tempo and working the ball into the box.
Germany had 40% possession in its semifinal against Spain, almost identical to England’s possession share of 41% in the 1–0 win over La Roja. The Lionesses will have to accept that this will likely be the case again, and their off-ball game plan could decide the final.
If England presses too eagerly to try and win the ball back, it could open up bigger spaces on the field for Spain to exploit. England will need to show plenty of discipline to marshal space, keep shape, but ultimately not get caught when there’s a turnover.
“I think for us, it’s just about being patient when we don’t have the ball. It’s not about panicking and getting frustrated. I think we just have to be comfortable defending,” Walsh said.
Prepare for the cavalry
England’s tournament has been defined by head coach Sarina Wiegman’s adaptability and the performances of substitutes Chloe Kelly and Michelle Agyemang. All of the goals in the Lionesses’ remarkable comeback wins in the quarterfinal over Sweden and the semifinal over Italy were either scored or assisted by the duo off the bench.
England’s starting center forward, Alessia Russo, may have only scored once in Switzerland, but her effort has helped wear down opponents, assisting the impactful bench players when they arrive in the second half.
If England can keep the score level or stay within a goal of Spain, then England will always believe that the substitutes can come on and rescue the final. However, the Lionesses aren’t the only ones with game-changers on their bench.
Athenea Del Castillo and Salma Paralluelo provide a very different style of attack from Clàudia Pina and Esther González, should Spain need to mix things up. As seen in the Germany semifinal, Spain is happy to play more directly and execute quick midrange passes to switch the play and attack the space. That extra dimension could be lethal.