How Enzo Maresca Masterminded Chelsea’s Club World Cup Triumph
A ’tactical masterclass’ is so often lauded with the smallest of substance to back it up, but when a team, unfancied by the majority, produces a performance as Chelsea did on Sunday night to win the Club World Cup, you can’t help but look towards the sidelines.
Paris Saint-Germain had been discussed as a potentially generation-defining side in the build-up to their showdown with Enzo Maresca’s Blues. They were searching for title number five of the 2024–25 season in New Jersey, and had the chance to become the first team ever to complete the ’septet’.
However, that dream was dashed by the Blues at MetLife, with Maresca’s side producing a dominant display from start to finish to down the imperious Parisians 3–0.
There’s no doubt about it, this was a ’masterclass’ from Maresca and his team. Chelsea’s success can’t solely be pinned on the manager, but the Italian, who’s ended his maiden season in west London with a pair of trophies in his back pocket, played a major role in the Blues’ suprise triumph.
Here were three of the keys to Chelsea’s dominance over PSG in the Club World Cup final.
Pedro Neto’s Defensive Work
Pedro Neto had an excellent tournament, and he entered the final with three goals to his name. The winger has supplied an abundance of energy in multiple roles, and he was stationed down the left flank on Sunday.
While Neto functioned as a handy outlet in transition, much of Chelsea’s best work in possession came down the opposite side. Thus, Neto stood out for this defensive diligence.
The Portuguese international had the small task of containing Achraf Hakimi at MetLife. The Moroccan star is an electric straight-line runner, but the fluidity with which PSG play means he doesn’t merely run up and down the touchline. Hakimi likes to rotate with those ahead of him and drift infield, too.
Neto didn’t need to follow the right-back infield, but passing him on to a centre-back or midfielder was a crucial part of his defensive showing. The winger often found himself in the left-back zone, and his burst of pace meant he was able to match Hakimi stride-for-stride when the PSG man attempted to break in behind.
Luis Enrique’s side can hurt you in so many ways, and Hakimi’s thrust from deep is a key avenue for cultivating ’threat’. However, this route to goal was nullified by Neto’s outstanding defensive effort.
Cole Palmer in His Favourite Zone
It took some time for Palmer’s Club World Cup to burst into life, as Maresca expiremented with the Englishman’s role with varying degrees of success.
Profiling your players correctly is a crucial aspect of management, and the Chelsea manager has come under fire for his erroneous utilisation of some of the Blues’ attacking stars. However, with Palmer on Sunday, Maresca got it spot on.
On paper, Palmer was stationed down the right side of a 4-2-3-1, but Malo Gusto’s surges from right-back allowed Chelsea’s star man to drift infield and operate from the half-space. The Blues created a box around PSG’s midfield three, with Maresca identifying the space either side of Vitinha as a point of emphasis when his team aimed to transition in attack.
"They have three midfielders. Two of them were charged for Reece and for Moi [Caicedo], and Vitinha was charged for Enzo. Analysing them we saw that was a good opportunity to exploit that space," he said post-match (via Chelsea’s official website).
"We used Cole [Palmer] and Malo [Gusto] on that side to create a little bit of an overload. It was just one game plan, we try to use different game plans. We try to help the players to be in the position where they can give everything."
The ploy worked a treat, with star man Palmer receiving possession in favourable positions constantly throughout the first half. The England international curled an early chance wide, but he made no mistake with his next two efforts, taken from almost identical spots. Palmer then set up Chelsea’s third, having dropped in on the halfway line and making the most of the space afforded to him. He slipped João Pedro in behind Lucas Beraldo, and the Brazilian finished superbly over Donnarumma.
Game over.
Robert Sánchez’s Distribution
PSG were subdued down their right and exploited down the opposite flank. Chelsea targeted the European champions’ left-hand side relentlessly, especially in the first half as they raced into a 3–0 lead at the break.
Their performance wasn’t laden with lengthy build-up sequences, but the avoidance of PSG’s press via the long distribution of goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was a smart ploy. They rarely risked getting spun into the Parisian web, and instead forced the PSG defenders to turn around and defend running towards Donnarumma’s goal.
The goalkeeper was decisive in possession throughout, refusing to dally, which could’ve opened the door for a costly mistake. Only nine of his 26 long balls found their mark, but that wasn’t really the point. Moreover, his pass towards Gusto, which led to Chelsea’s opening goal, was first touched by Mendes, who was overpowered by the Frenchman. The Blues not only sought to exploit the space behind Mendes when he ventured forward, but they also backed themselves to dominate the left-back in the air.
Sánchez was superb in almost every regard on Sunday, with his distribution over long distances key to Chelsea’s direct approach that bore fruit.