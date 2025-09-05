How Florian Wirtz Fared vs. Slovakia: Liverpool Star Slammed After Shock Germany Defeat
Florian Wirtz has been criticised for his performance in Germany’s shock 2–0 defeat to Slovakia in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Liverpool’s new attacking midfielder has made a tame beginning to the 2025–26 season following his £116 million ($155.9 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen, failing to register a goal contribution in his opening three Premier League matches and generally looking off the pace.
The international period appeared the perfect opportunity for Wirtz to rediscover some form in a more familiar environment, but Germany’s stunning loss to Slovakia is unlikely to boost his confidence.
Wirtz was not the only underperformer for Die Mannschaft, but he was unable to avoid the scrutiny of the German media after the full-time whistle.
Florian Wirtz vs. Slovakia
BILD described Germany’s defeat as a “brutal embarrassment” and they were not much kinder about Wirtz’s display. He was handed an overall match rating of just 5/10 despite creating the “only truly dangerous moments” for his country in Bratislava, slammed for losing the ball in the build-up to Slovakia’s opening goal just before half time.
Sport1 were more scathing in their assessment of the 22-year-old, revealing he went “completely under the radar” for much of the game in a “disappointing” display. While he improved at the beginning of the second period, he “couldn’t live up to the demands placed on him” and he “eventually disappeared again”. They also dished out a 5/10 rating to the Liverpool man.
Wirtz did miss a big chance for Germany but was still the player who created the most opportunities (4) of any player on the pitch and finished with an expected assists total of 0.52. However, his 79% pass accuracy, game-high eight duels lost and 20% dribble success rate suggest it was a night to forget for the playmaker.
But Liverpool icon Steve Nicol jumped to the midfielder’s defence and instead shifted the blame on to Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, who opted to play Wirtz out wide on the left-hand side.
“Why are you playing [Leon] Goretzka through the middle supposedly in an attacking position when you’ve got Florian Wirtz in your team?” said the 63-year-old on ESPN FC. “Albeit a Florian Wirtz who hasn’t started that well for Liverpool, but why are you putting him out on the left? It makes no sense at all.”
Wirtz was not the only player to struggle for Germany—only Antonio Rüdiger was given more than 5/10 by Sport1—but his struggles are certainly a concern for Liverpool after spending so much on their new No.7. They will hope it’s just a blip at the beginning of a new chapter.
When Do Germany Play Next?
Wirtz will have an opportunity to redeem himself on Sunday when Germany host Northern Ireland in their second World Cup qualifier. FIFA’s 71st-ranked national team should be no match for Die Mannschaft, even if Germany are no longer the colossal world force they once were.
An early setback shouldn’t cause too much concern given Germany’s opponents in Group A are Slovakia, Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. Wirtz should still get plenty of joy throughout the qualification campaign.