LAFC 2–1 Club America: Player Ratings as Club World Cup Field Confirmed
LAFC defeated Club América 2–1 in extra time to become the final team qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in one of the greatest nights in club history.
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for both teams during the opening hour of the match, with the two sides prioritizing a stout and well-organized defensive system over being adventurous going forward.
Everything changed when Mark Delgado arrived late to try and block an Erick Sánchez shot, catching him on the shin and bringing him down inside the box. After a quick VAR check, América were awarded a penalty kick and former LAFC player Brian Rodríguez sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way to put Las Águilas half an hour away from the Club World Cup.
The hosts went all-out in search of an equalizer, bringing on the remainder of their attacking arsenal. Finally, a minute before stoppage time, Igor Jesus headed home a corner for LAFC's equalizer, sending the game to extra time.
A penalty shootout seemed inevitable until a quick combination from LAFC saw Olivier Giroud tee-up Denis Bouanga who fired a shot from outside the box past Malagón to give the hosts the lead in the 115th minute, sending BMO Stadium into a frenzy.
In one of the biggest games of the MLS vs. Liga MX rivalry, LAFC secured the final spot in the inaugural, new-look Club World Cup, bagging almost $10 million (€8.8 million) in the process.
Player ratings from the game below.
LAFC Player Ratings vs. Club America (4-3-3)
Players
Ratings
GK: Hugo Lloris
7/10
RB: Sergi Palencia
6.5/10
CB: Aaron Long
7.5/10
CB: Eddie Segura
8/10
LB: Ryan Hollingshead
7.1/10
CM: Timothy Tillman
7/10
CM: Igor Jesus
8.3/10
CM: Marco Delgado
6/10
RW: Nathan Ordaz
6/10
ST: Jeremy Ebobisse
7/10
LW: Denis Bouanga
9/10
SUB: David Martínez (68' for Ordaz)
7/10
SUB: Olivier Giroud (74' for Ebobisse)
8/10
SUB: Cengiz Ünder (74' for Delgado)
6/10
SUB: Frankie Amaya (90' for Ünder)
6.5/10
SUB: Marlon (106' for Long)
6.5/10
SUB: Yau Yeboah (120' for Tillman)
N/A
Club America Player Ratings vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Luis Malagón
7.5/10
RB: Kevin Álvarez
6/10
CB: Israel Reyes
7.5/10
CB: Sebastián Cáceres
7.3/10
LB: Cristian Borja
7.7/10
CM: Alan Cervantes
6.5/10
CM: Erick Sánchez
8/10
RW: Víctor Dávila
6/10
AM: Álvaro Fidalgo
7.7/10
LW: Alejandro Zendejas
6.5/10
ST: Rodrigo Aguirre
6/10
SUB: Jonathan Dos Santos (46' for Cervantes)
7/10
SUB: Brian Rodríguez (46' for Dávila)
8/10
SUB: Ramón Juárez (85' for Cáceres)
7/10
SUB: Miguel Vázquez (89' for Aguirre)
6.5/10
SUB: Cristian Calderón (89' for Zendejas)
6.5/10
SUB: Javairô Dilrosun (91' for Álvarez)
7.5/10
SUB: Diego Valdés (91' for Borja)
7/10
Player of the Match: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: All Groups
Group A
Plameiras
FC Porto
Al Ahly
Inter Miami
Group B
Paris Saint-Germain
Atlético Madrid
Botafogo
Seattle Sounders
Group C
Bayern Munich
Auckland City
Boca Juniors
Benfica
Group D
Flamengo
Espérance
Chelsea
LAFC
Group E
River Plate
Urawa Red Diamonds
Monterrey
Inter Milan
Group F
Fluminense
Borussia Dortmund
Ulsan HD
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Group G
Manchester City
Wydad AC
Al Ain FC
Juventus
Group H
Real Madrid
Al Hilal
Pachuca
FC Salzburg