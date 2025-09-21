How LAFC, Son Heung-min Clinched MLS Cup Playoff Spot Without Playing
LAFC and Son Heung-min are heading to the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, and they didn’t even have to hit the pitch to clinch their berth on Saturday night.
Before the Black and Gold take on Real Salt Lake on Sunday as part of Matchday 35, they secured a postseason berth due to the San Jose Earthquakes losing 3–1 to St. Louis CITY SC, making it impossible for their California foes to catch them.
Yet, even with the spot secured, Sunday’s match and the remaining five games afterwards remain critical.
Not only do they want to set themselves up in the best position possible to have home advantage in the first-round best-of-three series, but they also want to end the final regular season under head coach Steve Cherundolo on a high note.
Midway through the season, Cherundolo announced that 2025 would be his last year on the LAFC touchline, and the club has backed him up with investment, bringing in Son on an MLS-record transfer fee of over $26 million.
Now, he hopes to coach them to a second MLS Cup and leave a two-title legacy after previously leading the Gareth Bale-era LAFC to the 2022 title.
After taking on the Salt Lake, LAFC will face St. Louis CITY SC, Toronto FC, Atlanta United, Austin FC and the Colorado Rapids to close out the MLS season, before looking ahead to the first round of the playoffs, which runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 9, eventually culminating in MLS Cup on Dec. 6.
Bouanga Chasing Messi, Surridge for Golden Boot
Denis Bouanga has been in fine form for LAFC and will have his sights set on keeping his standards high in the rest of the season, while also chasing a second career MLS Golden Boot after winning with 20 goals in 2023.
Heading into the match against the Sounders, Bouanga had 19 goals and eight assists, sitting third in the Golden Boot race, only behind Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge, who have 22 and 21 goals, respectively.
Bouanga has already made goalscoring history this season, passing Carlos Vela as LAFC’s all-time leading scorer, but now, with the help of Son, will look to become the fourth player to win multiple Golden Boots.
Son Takes on Playoffs
LAFC may not be in the Supporters’ Shield conversation, but they won’t be a team anyone wants to play in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
For Son, it’s the first time he’s taken on a postseason, but also the first time he will find himself in knockout games at the club level since winning the 2024–25 Europa League with Tottenham Hotspur.
The South Korean superstar has scored five goals and provided an assist in his first six games with LAFC, and will undoubtedly be a threat in the postseason.