How Many Ballon d'Or Awards Does Ronaldinho Have?
For lovers of soccer, Ronaldinho was more than just a player—he was pure joy personified. Few, if any, have ever played the game with such freedom, such unpredictability, and such a permanent smile etched across their face.
From trademark flip-flaps and rainbow flicks to cheeky no-look passes and finishes that seemed to defy logic, “Dinho” made football look effortless. He embodied joga bonito—the philosophy of “playing beautifully”—and he lived it to the fullest.
But Ronaldinho wasn’t only a delight to watch; he was also hugely successful. At the heart of a Barcelona side that conquered Spain and Europe in the mid-2000s, he lifted a heap of trophies while inspiring a generation.
Still, for all his magic—both tangible and intangible—did he ever win the Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most esteemed individual prize?
How Many Ballon d'Or Awards Did Ronaldinho Win?
Ronaldinho won the Ballon d’Or just once—back in 2005.
That year, the Brazilian maestro edged out England’s Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, who finished second and third respectively, to claim the prize, presented by French magazine France Football, for the first and only time in his career.
Why Did Ronaldinho Win the Ballon d'Or in 2005?
Ronaldinho was Barcelona’s talisman throughout much of the 2000s, but ironically, the 2004–05 campaign—the season that led to his Ballon d’Or win—wasn’t his most prolific on paper.
He registered just 13 goals across all competitions, his second-lowest return in a full season at the Camp Nou (only his injury-hit final year would be worse). Still, numbers only tell part of the story.
Ronaldinho’s influence went far beyond goals. He was the heartbeat of a Barcelona side that had been in decline before his arrival in 2003. In 2004–05, he guided them to their first La Liga title in six years, along with the Supercopa de España, all while dazzling crowds with his fancy footwork, outrageous creativity, and game-breaking flair.
His magic that year was so undeniable that, alongside the Ballon d’Or, he was also named FIFA World Player of the Year and FIFPro World Player of the Year, cementing his status as the game’s brightest star.
How Close Was Ronaldinho to Winning More Ballon d'Or Awards?
The year before his triumph in 2005, Ronaldinho came close. In 2004, he finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings, behind his Barcelona teammate Deco in second and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko, who claimed the award.
That same year, however, Ronaldinho was named FIFA World Player of the Year.
After his 2005 win, though, he never came that close again. Ronaldinho never returned to the Ballon d’Or podium, as his form began to waver amid injuries and off-field distractions. Still, he did retain his crown as FIFPro World Player of the Year in 2006, becoming the first, and only, player to win it twice in succession.
How Does Ronaldinho’s Ballon d'Or Record Compare to Other Legends?
Some may feel it was unfair that Ronaldinho—a player who brought so much joy, artistry, and quality to the sport—only ever won the Ballon d’Or once.
But he’s far from alone. In fact, only 10 players in history have managed to win the award more than once. Many all-time greats, like Ronaldinho, lifted the trophy just a single time.
Zinedine Zidane—often hailed as the greatest midfielder of all time—only claimed it once, in 1998. The same goes for icons such as Ruud Gullit, Eusébio, Roberto Baggio, and Gerd Müller.
So while some might argue Ronaldinho deserved more, his single Ballon d’Or hardly diminishes his standing in the game. His legacy lies not just in silverware but in the magic he created, the joy he inspired, and the countless fans who still remember him as one of the most entertaining footballers ever to grace the pitch.