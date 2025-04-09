How Many Champions League Titles Has Cristiano Ronaldo Won?
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of, if not the, greatest player in the history of the UEFA Champions League.
In a tournament that dates all the way back to 1955, no player has ever made more appearances, with Ronaldo stepping out 183 times for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.
He's also the competition's top-ever goalscorer, having found the net a massive 140 times, and has won more matches than any other player.
With so many appearances, goals, and wins to his name, it will come as no surprise that Ronaldo has won the Champions League more than once. But how many times exactly has the Portuguese icon lifted the trophy?
How Many Champions League Titles Has Ronaldo Won?
Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League on five separate occasions.
His first triumph came with Manchester United in 2008, while the next four were with Real Madrid—first in 2014, then again in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Only 14 other players in soccer history have matched Ronaldo’s tally of five Champions League titles—many of them his former Madrid teammates—while just five players have ever won more.
Paco Gento, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Nacho Fernández, and Dani Carvajal have all lifted the trophy six times.
Breaking Down Ronaldo’s Champions League Wins
2007-08: Ronaldo’s First Champions League Title
In the 2008 Champions League final, Manchester United beat Chelsea 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the trophy for the first time since 1998–99.
The game ended 1-1 after extra time, with Ronaldo scoring United’s only goal in the 26th minute with a powerful header. Though he missed his penalty in the shootout, misses from Chelsea’s Nicolas Anelka and John Terry were enough to spare his blushes.
Ronaldo finished as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals.
2013-14: La Décima with Real Madrid
Following his world-record move from United to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo had to wait five seasons—until 2013–14—to finally get his hands on the Champions League trophy once more. And once again, he was the star of the show.
After scoring 16 goals on the road to the final, Ronaldo added one more as Madrid beat city rivals Atlético Madrid 4–1 in a dramatic clash. Sergio Ramos famously scored a 93rd-minute equalizer to force extra time and deny Atleti a historic win.
Ronaldo’s 17 goals that season remain the record for a single Champions League campaign, while the title marked Real Madrid’s long-awaited 10th European crown—La Décima.
2015-16: Ronaldo’s Second Champions League with Real Madrid
Two years after La Décima, Ronaldo and Madrid were at it again in the Champions League—once more beating Atlético in the final, this time on penalties.
Ronaldo, who again finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer in 2016, scored the winning spot-kick after a miss from Atleti defender Juanfran, sealing Madrid’s 11th title.
2016-17: Back-to-Back Triumphs
In 2016–17, Ronaldo played a key role in helping Madrid secure back-to-back Champions League titles for the first time since 1960, once again finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals.
Two of those dozen strikes came in the final as Los Blancos thrashed Juventus—Ronaldo’s future team—4–1.
His first, which opened the scoring in the 20th minute, was a smart, low finish from outside the box, while his second, in the 64th minute, saw him steal in at the front post to stroke home Luka Modrić’s cut-back pass.
2017-18: A Hat-Trick of Titles with Real Madrid
Another year, another Champions League title, and another top-scorer trophy for Ronaldo—though in 2017–18, the final, which saw Madrid beat Liverpool 3–1, was all about two different players.
The first was Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who made two horrific errors—first, gifting Madrid the opener by throwing the ball directly at Karim Benzema and seeing it deflect into the net, and later, spilling Gareth Bale’s long-range effort into his own goal.
The second was Bale, whose second goal—a stunning overhead kick from just behind the penalty spot—is perhaps the greatest ever scored in a Champions League final, if not in the tournament’s entire history.
Ronaldo left Madrid just a few months after that win over Liverpool to join Juventus, bringing to an end a storied spell that saw him go down as the Madrid’s greatest-ever player.
Why Ronaldo Is a Champions League Legend
With a record number of appearances, goals, and wins—as well as five titles to his name—there are countless reasons why Ronaldo is a Champions League legend.
But beyond the stats, one reason stands above all: Ronaldo always showed up on the big occasion. He rose—sometimes quite literally—to the moment when his team needed him most, often in spectacular style.
Whether it was his four goals in finals, his stunning scissor kick against Juventus in the 2018 quarterfinals, or his hat-trick to rescue Real Madrid against Wolfsburg in 2016, Ronaldo consistently delivered when the pressure was at its highest.
That ability to shine under the brightest lights is why, for many, he remains the defining player in Champions League history.